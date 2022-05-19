Franklin Pierce University baseball team set for NCAA Championship appearance
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University baseball team will open pursuit of its eighth regional title on Thursday afternoon, as NCAA Championship play opens. The first step on the path to the trophy is a four-team sub-regional at Mitchel Athletic Complex, featuring second seed and host Molloy, third-seeded Adelphi, the sixth-seeded Ravens, and seventh-seeded Le Moyne.
Weather permitting, East Regional play at Molloy was slated to open with a pair of games on Thursday, as Molloy takes on Le Moyne at 11 a.m., with Franklin Pierce against Adelphi scheduled to follow at 3 p.m. Thursday’s schedule is subject to change, with wet weather possible on Long Island in the morning. From there, the two losing teams will meet in an elimination game at 11 a.m. on Friday, followed by a winners’ bracket game at 3 p.m. Saturday features a second elimination game, at 11 a.m., followed by the first game of the championship round, at 3 p.m. Should the team coming out of the losers’ bracket force a winner-take-all seventh and final game, it will occur at noon on Sunday.
Play will also take place concurrently at Wilmington, Del., where three teams will be competing. The winners at each regional site will meet next week in the best-of-three East Super Regional, at the site of the best advancing seed. The victor of the Super Regional will represent the East Region at the National Finals in Cary, N.C.
Branon leads Monadnock past Winnisquam
TILTON — Connor Branon went 3-for-4 at the plate and pitched the first four innings as the Monadnock Regional High School baseball team beat Winnisquam, 17-1, in five innings Wednesday in Tilton.
Colin Donnelly pitched the fifth inning.
Along with Branon, Ryan Cornwell (2-for-4, three RBIs), Kevin Putnam (2-for-4, two RBIs), Hayden Haddock (2-for-3, two RBIs), Ethan Brown (2-for-3, RBI), Jake Hilliard (2-for-5, two RBIs) and Carson Shanks (2-for-3, three RBIs) all had multiple hits for the Huskies.
All nine starters had at least one hit.
Monadnock (14-0) hosts Brattleboro Union next Monday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain pulls ahead early against Conant
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain baseball team scored three runs early and beat Fall Mountain, 3-1, Wednesday in Langdon.
Porter Willett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Wildcat offense.
Dominic Van Laere-Nutting pitched the complete game for Fall Mountain, allowing just one run (none earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Lane LeClair pitched six innings for Conant, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts.
Fall Mountain (9-6) hosts Stevens in the regular season finale next Friday, May 27, at 4 p.m. at Hubbard Field.
Conant (5-8) hosts Campbell this Friday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock softball shuts outs Winnisquam
TILTON — Shawn Bixby pitched a one-hit shutout as the Monadnock softball team beat Winnisquam, 16-0, in five innings on Wednesday in Tilton.
Bixby also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Emma Loudermilk went 3-for-4 with seven RBIs and two runs scored.
Cainen Avery (2-for-4, RBI), Julia Hoden (2-for-5, RBI), Grace LeClair (2-for-4, RBI), Bixby, Shaylee Branon (3-for-4, RBI) and Eliza Harwood (3-for-4, RBI) also had multiple hits.
Madison Swett was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Monadnock scored in every inning, including a six-run sixth inning.
The Huskies (11-2) host Mascenic on Friday at 4 p.m.
Keene girls tennis team falls to Londonderry
The Keene girls tennis team lost to Londonderry, 7-2, Wednesday in Keene.
Nishi Matta picked up a win in No. 1 singles, 8-4, then teamed up with Sophie Copeland to win in No. 1 doubles, 8-3.
Keene (1-12) plays its season finale on Friday at Salem.
Other Scores
Softball: Conant 7, Fall Mountain 1
Sunapee 13, Hinsdale 1
Boys tennis: Oyster River 8, ConVal 1
Volleyball: Keene 3, Farmington 0