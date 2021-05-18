Mooers homers late, but KHS baseball falls
BEDFORD — The Bedford baseball team took a quick 3-2 lead after the first inning and carried that lead to the end — despite a two-run home run from senior Zach Mooers in the top of the seventh inning — to beat Keene High, 7-5, Monday in Bedford.
Mooers scored twice in the game to go along with his two RBI.
The senior also got the start on the mound and went five innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out three. Aaron Kent pitched the sixth inning and gave up three earned runs on two hits.
Senior Peter Haas had two hits for the Blackbirds, including a double, drove in a run and scored twice.
Keene hosts Merrimack Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
ConVal baseball no-hit by Milford
MILFORD — The ConVal baseball team couldn’t muster up a hit against Milford Monday in Milford, losing 8-0.
“We had no life in the dugout the whole game nor in the field,” said head coach Matt Harris. “Back to practice tomorrow.”
Brady Carpentiere was hit in the top of the sixth inning to break up the perfect game.
ConVal is back in action Wednesday against Manchester West in Peterborough.
Hinsdale softball takes one from Wilton
WILTON — The Hinsdale High School softball team beat Wilton, 11-7, Monday in Wilton.
Angelina Nardolillo pitched the complete game and also added three hits with an RBI.
Brooke Pagach lined a three-RBI double.
Hinsdale next hosts Wilton Friday at 4 p.m.
FPU baseball falls to SNHU in decisive game of NE10 Northeast Division final
MANCHESTER — It was a day the pitching staff of the Franklin Pierce University baseball team would rather forget Monday afternoon at Penmen Field.
The Ravens needed eight pitchers and 178 pitches, including only 108 strikes, to get through the decisive game of the three-game Northeast Division final round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship.
No. 20/23 nationally ranked SNHU got an early grand slam from graduate student Marcus Chavez and 6.1 effective innings from its bullpen on the way to a 13-6 victory.
Graduate student James Boria hit a grand slam in defeat for the Ravens.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce, the division’s second seed, falls to 21-9 and must await a possible at-large bid to the NCAA Championship. With the victory, SNHU, the division’s top seed, improves to 22-6 and will advance to play for the NE10 title in a best-of-three series starting Friday.