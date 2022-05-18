Keene baseball takes late lead to defeat Dover
DOVER — A bases-loaded walk to Ian Bergeron in the seventh inning was the difference as the Keene baseball team beat Dover, 13-12, Tuesday in Dover.
Keene had a six-run lead in the fifth inning before Dover tied the game at 12 in the bottom of the fifth. After a scoreless sixth, Keene scored the winning run in the top of the seventh.
Fitch Hennessey went 4-for-5 in the leadoff spot with three runs scored. Brock Haynes (3-for-5) and Joel Beard (3-for-5)each had three hits. Beard had four RBIs.
Tanner Payne hit a two-run home run in the third inning.
Keene had 17 hits in the game.
Jack Riendeau pitched three innings and let up six runs (five earned) on seven hits. Zak Whitney pitched the next 1.2 innings, giving up six earned runs on just one hit. He handed out seven walks. Sharik Khan finished things off in the final 2.1 innings and didn’t give up a hit to earn the win.
Keene (4-12) hosts Salem (4-10) Friday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock baseball beats Fall Mountain
LANGDON — The Monadnock baseball team beat Fall Mountain, 15-2, in five innings Tuesday in Langdon.
Cam Olivo and Ben Dean both hit home runs in the win.
Olivo pitched the first four innings and Colin Donnelly pitched the fifth.
Both teams are in action again Wednesday as Monadnock (13-0) travels to Winnisquam (6-6) and Fall Mountain (8-6) hosts Conant (5-7), both at 4 p.m.
Conant baseball lets Mascenic slip away
JAFFREY — The Conant baseball team lost to Mascenic, 10-3, Tuesday in Jaffrey.
Conant had a 3-2 lead until the top of the fifth, when Mascenic scored four runs to pull ahead. The Vikings scored four more in the sixth to cement the lead.
Malique Motuzas went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double. Lane LeClair went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Luke Lambert got the start, pitching the first three innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Corey Collins pitched the next three innings and gave up eight runs (five earned) on nine hits. Joe Bergeron pitched the final hitless inning, striking out two.
Joe Cocozella led the way for the Vikings, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. He also earned the win on the mound, pitching six strong innings allowing just three runs on six hits while striking out six.
His brother, Jack Cocozella, went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.
Conant (5-7) visits Fall Mtn. (8-6) Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Keene High softball loses close one to Dover
The Keene softball team lost to Dover, 7-5, Tuesday at Foster Field in Keene.
The Blackbirds took an early lead, but Dover scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning, then added one in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to finish on top.
Keene scored three late runs to make the game close.
Sydney Maclean had two hits, including an RBI double in the seventh. Avajean Symonds tripled in the seventh.
Makenzie Neese pitched 3.1 innings, giving up four runs. Ashlyn Clay pitched the final 3.2 innings in relief, allowing three runs.
Keene (3-13) travels to Salem (10-3) Friday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock softball team downs Fall Mountain
LANGDON — The Monadnock softball team beat Fall Mountain, 18-2, in five innings Tuesday in Langdon.
The Huskies scored in every inning, including a seven-run fourth inning.
Cainen Avery led the offense with a 3-for-4 day. She had four RBIs and three runs scored. Grace LeClair (2-for-4, five RBIs), Madison Swett (2-for-3, RBI), Shawn Bixby (2-for-4, RBI) and Mordred Savola (2-for-2) all had multiple hits for the Huskies.
Avery, LeClair and Swett all hit home runs.
LeClair also pitched all five innings, giving up two unearned runs on just one hit while striking out 11.
Skyelar Blanchard had Fall Mountain’s lone hit.
Kendal Cote pitched the complete game for the Wildcats and struck out seven.
Monadnock (10-2) visits Winnisquam (3-8) Wednesday and Fall Mountain (6-6) hosts Conant (9-3) Wednesday. Both games start at 4 p.m.
ConVal softball puts on a show against Souhegan
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal softball team beat Souhgean, 17-3, Tuesday in Peterborough.
The Cougars recorded 16 hits, led by Avery Moore’s 4-for-4 day. She had two RBIs and scored four runs. Morgan Bemont went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Makenzie Anderson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Kendall Sullivan went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Mairin Burgess was 2-for-2 with four RBIs.
Sullivan also got the start in the circle, throwing all five innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six.
ConVal (8-5) visits Hanover (1-8) Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Hinsdale softball downs Franklin in five innings
FRANKLIN — The Hinsdale softball team beat Franklin, 16-1, in five innings Tuesday in Franklin.
Daytona Boyd had a double in the first inning to drive in three runs. Aleah Owen had two hits.
Hinsdale (4-7) travels to Sunapee (7-6) Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys tennis team falls to Dover
DOVER — Missing two starting singles players due to the rescheduled match, the Keene boys tennis team lost to Dover, 8-1, Tuesday in Dover.
Dillon Rodgers was the lone match winner for the Blackbirds at No. 3 singles. Rodgers and Max Santos came close to winning No. 2 doubles, but lost 9-8 (7-3) in the tiebreaker.
Keene (7-6) hosts Salem (1-10) Friday in the regular season finale. Keene holds the No. 9 spot in the Division I standings and will be in the playoffs next week.
Other Scores
Softball: Conant 6, Mascenic 4
Boys lacrosse: Windham 11, ConVal 0
Girls lacrosse: Pembroke 14, ConVal 6
Girls tennis: Dover 9, Keene 0
Girls tennis: Pelham 9, Conant 0