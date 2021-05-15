Keene girls tennis falls to Conant
The Keene girls tennis team lost to Conant, 8-1, Friday in Keene.
Maggie Delbove recorded the only win for the Blackbirds, an 8-5 win over Katy Weidner in sixth singles.
Margaret Winiecki, Sarah Smith, Abby Wheeler, Erin Weidner and Bella Hart all recorded singles wins for the Orioles.
Conant swept the doubles matches, with Winiecki and Smith, Wheeler and Erin Weidner, and Hart and Katy Weidner pairing up for the three wins.
The Blackbirds will have their hands full next week, with two matches against Bedford — one of the top teams in the state — and a match against Concord, who won 8-1 over Keene in their last meeting earlier this season.
Conant wraps up its regular season hosting Wilton-Lyndeborough Tuesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal girls lacrosse falls to Pelham, beats Lebanon
The ConVal girls lacrosse team won one and lost one this past week.
The week started with a 12-10 loss to Pelham Monday. Julia Donovan scored five goals in the game and Anna Taylor tacked on two of her own.
Wednesday was a bounce-back day for the Cougars, beating Lebanon 10-9 in overtime. Molly Dishong tied the game with about 30 seconds to go and Donovan scored the game-winner in overtime.
Donovan finished the game with three goals and Ella Dishong scored twice. Sarah Holdredge had 10 saves in the win.