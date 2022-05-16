MANCHESTER — The Keene baseball team recorded 19 hits in a 15-6 win over Manchester Memorial at Gill Stadium on Saturday in Manchester.
Tanner Payne (4-for-4, four RBIs) and Zak Whitney (4-for-4, four RBIs) led the offensive attack. Austin Morris (3-for-4, three RBIs), Jack Riendeau (2-for-4) and Sam Timmer (2-for-4) also had multiple hits for the Blackbirds.
Whitney had a double and a triple. Payne and Morris each had two doubles.
Jared Schmitt (1-for-3) had two RBIs and scored four times. He hit a triple.
All nine starters had at least one hit for Keene.
Gavin Rigby pitched the first 5.2 innings and gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out five. Ian Bergeron finished off the last 1.1 innings and only allowed one hit.
Keene (3-12) travels to Dover (6-6) Monday at 4 p.m.
Keene track teams win CVC Championships
HANOVER — The Keene boys and girls track teams swept the Connecticut Valley Conference Championships Saturday at Hanover High School.
The CVC Conference consists of 17 schools from both Vermont and New Hampshire.
The Keene boys racked up 135 points, miles ahead of second-place Lebanon (54 points).
Torin Kindopp was voted Most Outstanding Male Athlete for the meet with first-place finishes in the 800 meter, 4 x 800 relay and 4 x 400 relay. He also finished second in the 1600 meter.
Liam Glodgett was voted MVP runner-up with first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and second place in the high jump. He was also a member of the winning 4 x 400 relay team.
The Keene girls (82 points) edged out two Vermont schools in Thetford Academy (76) and Bellows Falls (71) in the conference’s first competition in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leading the way for Keene was Hannah Shepard, who won both the 1600 meters (5:24) and 800 meters (2:25), an impressive feat in Saturday’s heat. She also anchored a winning 4 x 400 relay team.
Also scoring important points for Keene were Reagan Hoy (second place in the 3200m and third in the 1600m), Zoe Jane Roberts (third place javelin) and Abby Martin (third place 3200m).
The team’s three relays also had very strong performances. The 4 x 400 relay placed first (Ali Hebert, Sofia Guardiano, Emma Burr,Shepard); also winning was the 4 x 800 relay (Guardiano, Kelly Ranta, Ella Hoy, and Martin); and the 4 x 100 relay placed fifth (Adie Gigliello-Roy, Hebert, Burr, McKenna Castor).