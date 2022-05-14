Putnam punches out 14 as Monadnock baseball beats Campbell
LITCHFIELD — Senior Kevin Putnam struck out 14 batters in the Monadnock baseball team's 11-0 win over Campbell Friday in Litchfield.
Putnam also went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
Jake Hilliard was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Hilliard, Putnam, Ben Dean (two RBIs) and Ryan Cornwell (two RBIs) all had multiple RBIs on the day.
Monadnock (12-0) continues its road trip with a visit to Fall Mountain Monday at 4 p.m.
Conant baseball shuts outs Raymond
JAFFREY — The Conant baseball team put up six runs in the bottom of the first on its way to a 10-0, five-inning win over Raymond Friday in Jaffrey.
Chris Bergeron went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dewees also had two hits (2-for-2) with an RBI.
Jordan Ketola pitched the complete game shutout, giving up just four hits and striking out five.
Conant (5-6) hosts Mascenic Monday at 4 p.m.
Keene softball wins second in a row in offensive attack
PORTSMOUTH — The Keene softball team strung together 16 hits in a 17-1 rout of Portsmouth Friday night in Portsmouth. It's Keene second win in a row.
Keene pulled ahead 7-0 in the first inning on five hits, a walk, hits batsman and two Portsmouth errors. The Blackbirds added five runs in the second, four in the fourth and another in the fifth.
Cassidy Dunham was on cruise control for the first four innings, allowing only one hit and one walk heading in to the bottom of the 5th. Portsmouth avoided the shutout as they managed four hits to plate their only run of the game.
Keene avoided further damage when, with the bases loaded, Sydney Maclean snagged a line drive and stepped on third base to complete an unassisted double play.
The Keene hit parade was led by Jillian Goodnow with three hits, including a triple, with three runs and three RBIs. Maclean had two hits, including a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Madi Testo had three hits, scored two runs and had two RBIs, and Briauna Clay doubled.
The Blackbirds (3-12) will host Dover on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Monadnock softball picks up important win over Campbell
LITCHFIELD — The Monadnock softball team took care of business against Campbell in a 6-1 win Friday in Litchfield.
Campbell a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Monadnock scored the next six. The Huskies scored three in the fourth inning, two in the fifth inning and another in the seventh.
Cainen Avery went 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Julia Hoden was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Madison Swett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Grace LeClair pitched all seven innings, giving up just the one unearned run on five hits. She struckout seven.
Monadnock (9-2) visits Fall Mountain Monday at 4 p.m.
ConVal girls lacrosse falls to Hollis-Brookline Thursday
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls lacrosse team lost to Hollis-Brookline on Thursday, 16-4, in Peterborough.
Sarah Holdredge had 14 saves for the Cougars. Abby Lussier, Molly Dishong, Addy Lustenberger and Hayden Kaltsas each had a goal.
ConVal (3-4) travels to Pembroke Monday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys tennis swept by Bishop Guertin
The Keene boys tennis team lost to Bishop Guertin, 9-0, Friday in Keene.
"Some close matches, good effort, couldn’t pull one out," said Keene coach Bill Hay in a text.
Keene (7-5) visits Dover Monday at 4 p.m.
Keene girls tennis falls to Bishop Guertin
NASHUA — The Keene girls tennis team lost to Bishop Guertin, 6-3, Friday in Nashua.
Nishi Matta earned the Blackbirds' lone singles win, in the tiebreak.
Keene won two of three doubles. Matta and Sophie Copeland won No. 1 doubles and Kanan Kalke and Jen Guo won No. 2 doubles.
Keene (1-9) hosts Dover Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Other Scores
Softball: Conant 13, Raymond 1
Boys lacrosse: ConVal 11, Merrimack Valley 7
Boys tennis: ConVal 7, Kingswood 2