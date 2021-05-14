Ben Dean throws no-hitter for Monadnock baseball
SWANZEY — Freshman Ben Dean threw a no-hitter in the Monadnock baseball team’s 8-0 win over Hinsdale Thursday in Swanzey.
Dean struck out 10 Pacers in the win.
Keene baseball comes up just short against Central
MANCHESTER — The Keene High baseball team chipped away at an early deficit, but came up just short in Thursday’s 9-8 loss to Manchester Central in Manchester.
Central got out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings before Keene scored three times in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom half, Central scored twice more to extend its lead.
The Blackbirds took the lead for the first time with a four-run top of the sixth inning, but Central answered with three runs of their own in the bottom half and Keene couldn’t quite get enough runs across.
Liam Conley and Cal Tiani each had two RBI on the day.
Zach Mooers went 2-3 and scored twice while Jaden Phillips, Conley and Tiani also had multi-hit games.
Connor Haas went 3.2 innings, giving up five runs on six hits while striking out six.
Alex Charles pitched the remaining 2.1 innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits.
The Blackbirds (8-3) visit Bedford Monday at 4:30 p.m.
LeClair throws no-hitter, Swett hits a grand slam against Hinsdale
SWANZEY — Junior Grace LeClair pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the Monadnock softball team’s 12-0 win over Hinsdale Thursday in Swanzey.
LeClair struck out 13 and only walked one in the outing.
Offensively, Madison Swett led the way with seven RBI, including a grand slam in the third inning. Swett finished with three hits on the day.
Olivia Cormier also had three hits and Paige Beede had a multi-hit day as well with two of her own.
For Hinsdale, Angelina Nardolillo pitched all four innings, giving up 12 runs (11 earned) on 13 hits in the loss.
Monadnock next hosts Mascenic Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Hinsdale travels to Wilton Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Keene girls lacrosse picks up win over Central
The Keene girls lacrosse team picked up its second win of the season Thursday in Keene, with an 11-9 win over Manchester Central.
Senior Kristin Leslie led the way with four goals, while Nelly Tattersall and Jaden Greenwald had multi-goal games as well, with three and two respectively.
Sophomore Gwen Wallier scored her first career goal in the win.
FPU baseball gets past Bentley in Northeast Division Semifinal
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University baseball team hit four home runs to score eight runs over the first four innings against Bentley in the Northeast Division semifinal round of the Northeast-10 Championship.
The Ravens, the division’s second seed, put it in cruise control from there and rolled to a 10-4 victory over the third-seeded Falcons.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 21-7 and will continue the defense of its 2019 NE10 title in the best-of-three divisional final, which will be hosted by top seed and intrastate rival Southern New Hampshire.
The Northeast Division final will consist of a doubleheader at noon on Sunday, with an if-necessary game to follow at noon on Monday at Penmen Field in Manchester.
KSC softball edged by ECSU to conclude season
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Keene State College softball team put the tying run in scoring position and the go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the seventh, but the big hit proved elusive.
A three-run fourth inning, where two of Eastern Connecticut State University’s runs were unearned, proved to be the difference as the sixth-ranked Warriors advanced to the championship series of the Little East Conference tournament with a 4-2 win Thursday afternoon at Clyde Washburne Field.
Baseball: Mascenic 6, Conant 0
Softball: Mascenic 13, Conant 1
Boys volleyball: Bishop Guertin 3, Keene 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15)