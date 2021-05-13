Blackbirds earn statement win over Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN — Two days after a drama-filled loss to Goffstown, the Keene High baseball team took game two between the teams, beating the Grizzlies, 7-2, Wednesday in Goffstown.
Senior Zach Mooers kicked things off with an RBI triple in the first inning and added a home run in the fifth.
Alex Charles and Cal Tiani also drove in runs during the three-run fifth inning to break things open.
Peter Haas pitched five innings for Keene and allowed just one unearned run on two hits while striking out five. Sharik Khan closed the door in the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits.
Keene moves to 8-2 on the season and is scheduled to visit Manchester Central Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Wildcats fall in a tight contest against Lebanon
WALPOLE — The Fall Mountain baseball team fell to Lebanon, 8-7, Wednesday at Hubbard Field in Walpole after the Raiders broke a 7-7 tie in the top of the sixth inning.
Domonic Van Laere Nutting pitched four innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits.
Lucas Roy pitched the final three innings and gave up three hits and one unearned run, the game-winner in the top of the sixth.
Van Laere Nutting also had two hits on the day. Noah Gutierrez had one hit and two RBI. Hayden Chandler, Curtis Hosley, Lucas Gay and Foster Willet also had hits for the Wildcats.
Fall Mountain (4-4) next visits Mascoma Valley Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Blackbird softball team falls to Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN — After beating Goffstown earlier in the season, the Keene High softball team found a different result Wednesday, losing 6-2 in Goffstown.
Goffstown went down in order in the first inning, but kept the pressure on the rest of the game and scored two runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Keene broke in to the scoring column in the top of the sixth inning. Laurel Clace got on base on a fielders choice, then Taylor Swift singled to put runners on first and second. Sydney Maclean followed with a hard double down the third base line to plate both runners.
Emma Bartlett took the loss on the mound, pitching six innings, giving up 10 hits while striking out eight and walking three.
Keene visits Bedford next Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Keene boys tennis team swept by Lebanon
The Keene boys tennis team lost to Lebanon for the second time this week Wednesday in Keene. The Blackbirds fell 9-0.
Dillon Rodgers and Max Santos put up a fight in third doubles, but ultimately fell, 9-7, in the tiebreak.
Keene (5-6) travels to Bedford Wednesday to kick off the final week of the regular season.
Keene boys track stays undefeated with win
The Keene boys track team took care of business Monday against Goffstown, winning 84-49 in Keene to move to 5-0 on the season.
Keene won eight of the individual 15 events and the 4 X 400 relay, while narrowly losing the 4 X 100 Relay by 12/100th of a second.
Keene took the top three places in three events (800, 1600 and High Jump) while posting numerous state meet qualifying performances.
Outstanding performances included:
Torin Kindopp — 1st 800 (2:03.25) and 2nd 1600 (4:55.17)
Freshman Ian Cardinale — 1st 1600 (4:54.28)
Jonathan Hills — 2nd 1600 (4:55.17) 2nd 800 (2:11.16)
Bradley Baybutt — 1st HJ (6’0”)
Jonas O’Mara — 1st 110 High Hurdles (16.78), 1st 300 Intermediate Hurd (44.78)
William O’Connor — 1st 400 (54.94)
Peter Shield — 1st Triple Jump (40’00”), 2nd LJ (18’01.75”)
Dean Truesdell — 1st Javelin (120’01”)
4 X 100 Relay — 2nd — 47.019 (Jacob Migneault, Shield, Erik Nolan, O’Connor)
4 X 400 Relay — 1st — 3:52.08 (O’Mara, O’Connor, Nolan, Kindopp)
Keene’s final dual meet of the season will be at Keene’s Alumni Field track Tuesday against Bedford at 4:30 p.m.
Other scores from around the region
Softball: Lebanon 18, Fall Mtn: 8
Girls lacrosse: ConVal 10, Lebanon 9