Conant baseball storms back to beat Winnisquam
JAFFREY — Down by as many as five runs, the Conant baseball team chipped away in the later innings to eventually take down Winnisquam, 7-6, in eight innings on Thursday in Jaffrey.
Joe Bergeron tied the game at six in the seventh inning, then Malique Motuzas scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Orioles the win.
Motuzas led the offense with a 3-for-5 day and three runs scored. He had an RBI.
Corey Collins (2-for-4, RBI), Bergeron (2-for-4, RBI), Josh DiPisquale (2-for-4, RBI) and Jordan Ketola (2-for-3, RBI) all had multiple hits in a 13-hit day for Conant.
Lane LeClair got the win on the mound, pitching all eight innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on six hits. He struck out 13.
Winnisquam took a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning, but Conant scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, another in the sixth, two more in the seventh and the final run in the eight to take the victory.
Conant (4-6) hosts Raymond Friday at 4 p.m.
College Roundup
FPU softball drops Game 1 of NCAA East Regional
LAKEWOOD, N.J. — On the opening day of the NCAA East Regional 2 competition, the Franklin Pierce University softball found themselves bested in a closely-contested matchup with No. 3 Wilmington University (Del.), falling to the Wildcats by a walk-off final score of 3-2 at host Georgia Court University Thursday afternoon.
With the loss, the Ravens move to 29-11 on the season. Wilmington, with the triumph, moves to 35-18 on the year.
Franklin Pierce softball returns to the field Friday to face No. 7 University of Bridgeport, set to begin at 1:30 p.m.
With the Ravens trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh, senior catcher Allie Martinez provided some hope with a triple down the right field line. With one out in the inning, Bella Williams capitalized on the tying opportunity with a shot to left center field, attempting to claim a double but unfortunately arriving at second too late for the sacrificial out.
Wilmington delivered the final blow with no outs in the bottom half, following a quick pair of hits to place runners at the corners. Wildcats center fielder Taylor Gillis played the hero for Wilmington, walking it off with an RBI single to left field, finalizing the final score of 3-2.
Franklin Pierce starting pitcher Sabrina Gonzalez tossed a full six innings, allowing two runs on six hits with three walks. Senior Abbey Primavera allowed a single run, unearned, off of two hits in the final inning of relief duty.
Other Scores
Baseball: Hopkinton 8, Fall Mountain 4
Boys lacrosse: ConVal 7, Kingswood 2
Girls lacrosse: Hollis-Brookline 16, ConVal 4
Girls tennis: Trinity 8, Conant 1