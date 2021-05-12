ConVal baseball earns season’s first win
PETERBOROUGH — After scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead, the ConVal baseball team held on for a 12-11 victory over Pelham — its first of the season — Tuesday in Peterborough.
Junior Austin Knight went 3-3 in the leadoff spot, with two doubles, coming around to score three times.
Classmate Sam Scheinblum also had three hits and recorded a team-high three RBI.
Junior Eric Stapelfield pitched the first 4+ innings for ConVal, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits. Sophomore Brady Carpentiere came in to pitch the final three innings and gave up three runs (none earned) on just two hits while striking out three to earn the win.
The Cougars next visit Milford on Monday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock softball downs Hinsdale
HINSDALE — The Monadnock softball team scored nine runs in the first two innings on its way to a 16-9 win over Hinsdale Tuesday in Hinsdale.
Nicole Braley went 3-5 with five RBI for the Huskies. Emma Savola and Emma Loudermilk also recorded three hits for Monadnock.
Shawn Bixby went 2-4 with a home run and came around to score four times.
Grace LeClair pitched three hitless innings, walking four and giving up one run (none earned) while striking out eight. Bixby came in to pitch the final four innings and gave up eight runs (four earned) on eight hits.
Hinsdale’s Angelina Nardolillo pitched the complete game, giving up 16 runs (eight earned) on 21 hits with four strikeouts.
Delaney Wilcox and Olivia Pangelinan each had two hits.
The teams meet again Thursday in Swanzey at 4 p.m.
Keene girls track beats Goffstown
The Keene High School girls track team triumphed over Goffstown Tuesday in Keene by a score of 84 to 49.
Keene was led by multiple first place finishes, most notably Mia Brown in the 800, Miranda Boswell in the shot put and discus, Marie Prock in the triple jump and high jump, Emma Burr in the 100, Ali Hebert in the long jump, and Hannah Shepard in the 1600.
The 4 x 100 relay consisting of Brown, Adie Gigliello-Roy, Burr and BriAna Marks also won.
Lastly, the 4 x 400 squad of Burr, Hebert, Sofia Guardiano and Shepard won and lowered their season best time by 3 seconds.
Keene next competes Saturday at Nashua North.
FPU women’s tennis wins East Regional
FLUSHING, N.Y. — It was a Herculean effort from a banged up Himani Mor Tuesday afternoon. Down a set, the graduate student rallied to force a third. Down an early break, and then a late break, and visibly fighting lower-body pain, she rallied both times to force a tiebreak.
The tiebreak was never in doubt. Up by a bundle, Mor unleashed one final serve, forced a wide return, and was met with a hero’s welcome from her teammates on Court 2 at the Queens (N.Y.) College Athletic Complex.
The No. 48 nationally ranked and second-seeded Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team had claimed the NCAA East Regional title, with a 4-2 win over fourth-seeded Stonehill.
With the win, Franklin Pierce keeps its perfect season alive at 14-0 and claims the program’s first-ever regional title. The Ravens will advance to the national quarterfinal, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Club in Surprise, Ariz., which will host the remaining rounds of the NCAA Championship. With the loss, Stonehill’s season comes to a close at 11-4.
FPU baseball team cruises to victory
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University baseball team took care of things with relative ease Tuesday in the first round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship.
The Ravens hammered out 17 hits, including a trio of home runs, and coasted to an 18-1 victory over visiting Saint Michael’s at Pappas Field.
Graduate student James Boria went 4-for-6 with a double and a pair of home runs as Franklin Pierce opened defense of its 2019 NE10 title.
With the win, Franklin Pierce, the Northeast Division’s second seed, improves to 20-7, has won five in a row for the third time this year and has won 20 games for the 21st straight season, excepting 2020’s pandemic-shortened campaign. With the loss, seventh-seeded Saint Michael’s sees its season come to a close at 1-23.
The Ravens will advance to Thursday’s Northeast Division semifinal, and will host third-seeded Bentley, which took a wild, 15-13 affair at home against sixth-seeded Saint Anselm on Tuesday. Thursday’s first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Pappas Field.
KSC softball rallies to advance in tourney
MANSFIELD, Conn. — Sara Cote tripled, homered, and went 4-for-4 while driving in two runs and scoring three as the sixth-seeded Keene State College softball team stayed alive in the 2021 Little East Conference softball tournament with a commanding 9-5 victory over No. 3 seed Plymouth State University vTuesday night at Clyde Washburne Field.
The Panthers had beaten the Owls 8-3 to start the day, but just hours later it was KSC ending their season.
The Owls move on to Thursday where they will take on bracket host and No. 6 Eastern Connecticut State University at 1:30 p.m. The Owls need to win a pair to keep their tournament run alive and move on to Saturday.
Other Scores:
Softball: Mascenic 8, Conant 2
Boys Volleyball: BG 3, Keene 1
Boys Lacrosse: Keene 12, Goffstown 8