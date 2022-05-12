Keene comeback falls short against Spaulding
ROCHESTER — The Keene High School baseball team came up a run short in a 3-2 loss to Spaulding Wednesday in Rochester.
Down 3-1 entering the seventh inning, Keene scored a run to make it 3-2, but couldn’t get the last run to tie the game.
Fitch Hennessey continued his success at the varsity level, going 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI to lead the offense.
Zak Whitney pitched the first five innings for Keene and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits. He had six strikeouts and gave out three walks.
Evan Gutkowski pitched the final scoreless inning, giving up just one hit.
Keene (2-11) hosts Portsmouth Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Branon pitches a gem in Monadnock victory
NEWPORT — Connor Branon recorded 12 strikeouts in four innings pitched, giving up two runs on just three hits, as the unbeaten Monadnock Regional High School baseball team beat Newport, 15-2, Wednesday in Newport.
Branon also went 2-for-4 with a homerun and a single. Cam Olivo was 3-for-4 with a homerun and two singles.
Jake Hilliard also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a single and a double.
Newport scored its two runs in the first inning and were shutout from there.
Monadnock had a 4-2 lead after the first inning, then pulled away with a nine-run third inning, which saw 12 Huskies dig into the batter’s box.
Monadnock (11-0) visits Campbell Friday at 4 p.m.
ConVal baseball falls in tight contest with Pelham
PELHAM — The ConVal baseball team lost, 5-4, to Pelham Wednesday in Pelham.
Joe Gutwein went 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and a run scored. Austin Knight was also 2-for-4 with a run scored.
The Cougars made four errors in the field.
Ollie Theriault pitched the first 2.1-plus innings, giving up three runs on seven hits. Brady Carpentiere pitched the next 3.2-plus innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits. Sam Sheinblum got the final out.
ConVal (5-7) hosts Souhegan on Monday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock softball takes care of Newport
NEWPORT — The Monadnock softball team beat Newport, 14-3, Wednesday in Newport for its third win in a row and fourth out of its last five.
Shaylee Branon led the offense with a 4-for-5 day at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cainen Avery continued to see success in the lead-off spot, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Madison Swett also had three hits, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Julia Hoden and Grace LeClair both went 2-for-5. LeClair had four RBIs. Emma Loudermilk had three RBIs.
LeClair also pitched the complete game, giving up three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts.
Monadnock (7-2) travels to Campbell on Friday at 4 p.m. in a makeup game from last week.
Keene girls tennis picks up first win
The Keene girls tennis team beat Spaulding, 6-3, to earn its first win of the season Wednesday in Keene.
Nishi Matta, Sophie Copeland, Kanan Kalke and Alison Cooper-Ellis all picked up singles wins.
Matta and Copeland, and Maggie DelBove and Meredith Downing teamed up for doubles wins.
Keene (1-8) visits Bishop Guertin on Friday at 4 p.m.
Other Scores
Baseball
Fall Mountain 14, Bishop Brady 11
Softball
Conant 17, Kearsarge 0
ConVal 12, Pelham 8
Keene 9, Spaulding 4