Keene boys track beats Memorial
Last Tuesday, the Keene boys track & field team hosted Manchester Memorial, coming away with an 87-43 win at the Alumni Fields new track.
Keene won eaight of the individual 16 events and the 4X400 Relay.
Outstanding performances by:
Torin Kindopp — 1st 1600 (4:24.9) and 1st 800 (2:03.3)
Jonathan Hills — 1st 3200 (9:55.9)
Jacob Migneault — 1st Discus (94’02”) and 2nd Shot Put (36’06.5”)
Bradley Baybutt — 1st HJ (5’08”) and 2nd Triple Jump (36’06.5”) 2nd Long Jump (18’01”)
Jonas Omara — 2nd 110 High Hurdles (16.8) 2nd 300 Intermediate Hurd (44.20) 2nd HJ (5’08” Tie)
William O’Connor — 2nd 400 (55.8)
Erik Nolan — 1st 400 (55.60) and 1st in 200 (24.3)
Peter Shield — 1st Triple Jump (38’06.5) 2nd HJ (5’08” Tie)
Jonas O’Mara, Will O’Connor, Erik Nolan, Torin Kindopp (4 X 400 Relay Team) — 1st — 3:42.10
The boys track and field team will be back in action Tuesday at Merrimack High School. That meet starts at 4:30 p.m.
Monadnock boys lacrosse downs Lebanon
SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys lacrosse team earned its first win of the season Saturday, a 10-9 victory over Lebanon in Swanzey.
Justin Joslyn scored six goals, Aidan Hart scored three and Crawford Tucker had a goal of his own.
Carson Lloyd stood tall in net, making key stops to help propel the Huskies to victory.
Monadnock (1-2) currently has the rest of the week off and is scheduled to host Keene Saturday May 8 at 10 a.m.
FPU women’s tennis earns first NE10 Title
RINDGE — Not even the rain could slow down the Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team on Sunday afternoon, in the title match of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship.
Despite a delay of nearly an hour early in singles play, the top-seeded Ravens prevailed on their home courts, 4-2, over third-seeded Stonehill, to claim the program’s first-ever NE10 title.
Graduate student Estela Carra provided the decisive point, as she finished off a 6-3, 6-2 win at sixth singles, which led her teammates to pile on top of her behind the baseline at Court 1.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 12-0 and claims the NE10’s automatic berth to the upcoming NCAA Championship. The Ravens will learn their East Region seed and competition site during the NCAA’s selection show, which will be broadcast on ncaa.com at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FPU men’s lacrosse falls in NE10 playoffs
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Senior Josh Dorr netted his fifth hat trick of the season on Saturday afternoon, but it was not enough for the Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team, which ran into a national powerhouse in the semifinal round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship.
The seventh-seeded Ravens suffered a 15-5 loss on the road to second-seeded and No. 1 nationally ranked Le Moyne on the road at Ted Grant Field. Graduate student Matt Hutchings piled up five points (3-2-5) to lead the way for the Dolphins.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce sees its season conclude at 5-7. Le Moyne improves to 10-0 and advances to host third-seeded Adelphi in an NE10 semifinal Wednesday.
Le Moyne took control early, as the Dolphins scored the first nine goals of the game over the opening quarter-and-a-half. Hutchings netted two of his three in the first quarter, while junior Kevin Sheehan notched a hat trick in the second quarter.
Dorr stopped the bleeding with 4:56 to go into the half, to make it a 9-1 game heading into the intermission.
Le Moyne scored first five goals of the third quarter as well, including a pair from graduate student Jake Nelson, to push the lead as high as 14-1. Franklin Pierce got two from sophomore Caleb Ikkela and one from Dorr to post a 3-1 advantage in the fourth quarter, as Le Moyne went on to the 15-5 victory.
Freshman goalkeeper James Heitmiller piled up 12 saves against 27 shots and suffered the loss (5-7) in the crease for Franklin Pierce.
FPU men’s tennis clipped in NE10 Final
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team took the court in the final round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship for the third time in program history on Saturday afternoon.
For the third time, the team had to settle for the runner-up trophy. The third-seeded Ravens were defeated on the road by the league’s regular-season champion, Le Moyne, 4-1.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce fell to 7-2. Le Moyne improved to 10-0, claimed the program’s first-ever NE10 title and clinched the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Championship.
Le Moyne took two of three doubles matches to claim the doubles point to open play. Graduate student Kevin Denecheau and freshman Ivan Bernal picked up the only doubles win for the Ravens.
Things were highly competitive in singles play, though three of the four matches to finish broke Le Moyne’s way.
Franklin Pierce cut the gap to 3-1 with a three-set win at third singles, where Bernal rallied, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, but Le Moyne went on to wrap things up at first singles.
The Ravens have a non-conference match at Brandeis scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.
KSC’s Fodor captures javelin LEC title
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Junior Joey Fodor won the javelin throw to lead the Keene State College men’s track and field team to a fifth place finish at the 2021 Little East Conference Championships at UMass Dartmouth Sunday.
Fodor won by throwing 58.38 meters, beating the next closest competitor by more than four meters. Fodor is currently 13th in the nation for the javelin and should hear his name called when selections are announced for the NCAA Division III Championship on May 21.