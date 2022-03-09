Salem St. puts away Keene State baseball early
SALEM, Mass. — Zach Piroh and Christian Burt combined to go 6-for-9, drive in six runs, and score four others as Salem State led by six runs after two innings while cruising to a 9-3 win over the Keene State College baseball team Tuesday afternoon in non-conference action at Central Campus Baseball Field in Salem, Mass.
The game was originally scheduled for Owl Athletic Complex and then moved to the University of Hartford’s Fiondella Field, but neither was playable, thus KSC played a true road game in Massachusetts — their first since 2000 — instead.
In the first meeting anywhere in 11 years between the programs, the Owls had a pair of hits in the top of the first but ran into a pair of outs on the base paths, and SSU was on their way from there, building a 7-1 lead after two innings. Four of the seven runs came in the first, all before KSC got an out, as Jake Boucher, Burt, and Traverse Briana began the inning with consecutive singles and a 1-0 lead.
Piroh delivered the big blow, a three-run shot pulled over the fence in right for an immediate 4-0 advantage for the hosts.
The Owls (0-3) had allowed just five runs in 17 innings as a pitching staff in their twinbill at Farmingdale State College over the weekend, but Salem State surpassed that total with two outs in the second.
Down six, Keene State had chances to claw back into the game, but stranded a pair in the third and fifth innings. In the fifth, walks to Colin McKeon and Joe Barter around Josh Beayon’s single loaded the bases with only one out, but the lone Owl run in the inning came on an Brendan Eaton sac fly to center that made it 7-2. KSC did not score again until the ninth, when Michael Montembeault singled to left before pinch-runner Liam Conley scored on a wild pitch.
The Vikings (1-2) tacked on insurance runs in the sixth and seventh on a ground ball single to left from Burt and another homer for Piroh, respectively, as they were never seriously threatened after their fast start.
The top six in the hosts’ order combined to go 11-for-26 (.423) and drove in all nine runs. Piroh went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, and three runs scored, while Burt was 3-for-5 with two RBI. The Vikings had five extra-base hits and 14 overall, while the Owls managed six singles.
Beayon went 2-for-4 with a walk and Hudson 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Alex Koletar (0-1) got the start on the mound for the Owls, allowing four runs and five hits in the first inning.
The Owls open their Spring Break trip to the Riken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with a doubleheader against McDaniel College (Md.) (6-3) on Sunday at 3 p.m.