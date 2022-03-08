Brigid Casey scores 100th career goal as Keene State women’s lacrosse falls to Johnson & Wales
Senior Brigid Casey scored her 100th career goal, but it was not enough as the Keene State College women’s lacrosse team lost to Johnson & Wales University, 13-10, on a rainy Monday evening at Owl Athletic Complex.
The Owls (0-2) scored fast and frequently in the first quarter of their home opener. Casey netted her first goal just under five minutes into the start of the game.
Johnson & Wales’ Katie Sloan answered just two minutes later in a man-up situation to tie the contest.
Keene State then turned up the heat, scoring five unanswered goals in the first period. Junior Hailey Ratajack assisted Casey’s second goal to reclaim the Owls’ lead. Casey netted her 100th career goal assisted by fellow senior Emma Goodridge with 7:39 to go in the first quarter. Ratajack tallied her second goal of the game under a minute later. Casey concluded the scoring in the first with a pair of goals assisted by Ratajack and senior Cadence Loos to lead 6-1.
The Owls maintained an 8-5 lead going to the third quarter. Senior goalkeeper Haley Terva kept the Wildcats at bay, however JWU broke through with a goal by Taina Gamory with 6:33 remaining. Ratajack answered with her third goal of the season just minutes later. The Wildcats scored with only seven seconds remaining in the quarter, with the Owls leading 9-7.
The Owls saw their lead disappear as the Wildcats scored three goals only five minutes into the final quarter. Casey netted her eighth goal unassisted to tie up the contest with 6:34 to go in the game. Johnson & Wales answered moments later to regain the lead. The Owls slipped further away as the Wildcats netted two more goals to conclude the scoring at 13-10.
Keene State is at home again on Wednesday taking on Wheaton (Mass.) at 4 p.m.