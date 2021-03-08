Girls Basketball
Conant girls earn 7th consecutive final four spot
HILLSBORO — With a 50-27 win over Hillsboro-Deering in the NHIAA Division 3 quarterfinal on Sunday, the Conant girls basketball team earned a spot in the final four for the seventh consecutive season.
Brynn Rautiola was tied for the game-high with 12 points Sunday. Elizabeth Gonyea scored 11 while Emma Tenters and Kendall Chamberlain each scored six.
“It was a good team win,” said Conant head coach Brian Troy. “Everybody played a lot of good minutes.
“We took care of business,” he added. “A lot of contributions from everybody.”
Troy has been at the helm now for five of Conant’s semifinal runs.
“We’re excited to be back in the final four,” Troy said. “And we’re ready to make some noise.
“Especially in a year like this, it feels great,” Troy continued. “It’s quite an honor. We don’t take anything for granted. It’s a privilege to go back there, and the girls know that, too.”
Conant is matched up with Campbell High School in the semifinal, which will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Trinity High School in Manchester.
“We’re just happy to still be playing basketball,” Troy said. “It just feels good to get one step closer to our end goal.”
Hinsdale girls get back to the D4 semifinals
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team is back in the state semifinals, for the fifth year in a row.
The Pacers beat Derryfield, 53-18, Sunday in Hinsdale in the NHIAA Division 4 quarterfinal to earn their spot in the final four.
Angelina Nardolillo scored 18 points in the win. Delaney Wilcox added 12. Megan Roberts and Kleay Steever scored 10 and eight, respectively.
Hinsdale will play Newmarket on Thursday, with a state title game appearance on the line. Tip-off for that semifinal matchup is 5 p.m. at Plymouth Regional High School in Plymouth.
Bowling
Keene bowlers fall short in state tournament
CLAREMONT — The Keene High bowlers traveled to Maple Lanes in Claremont for the third time this season Saturday to play Hillsborough-Deering and Stevens in the quarterfinal round of the state team bowling championship.
The team came up short against a surging Stevens team.
Every player participated in the effort which led to three straight bakers series wins against Hillsborough in the first round.
Stevens, with four of the state’s top 10 bowlers by average, put together three strong games.
Even though the Blackbirds finished the last game with a morning high of 209 it was not enough to earn the win.
“This team has grown and supported each other throughout this season and all should be very proud of their performance,” said head coach Aaron Moody in an email. “The future is bright for the Keene High bowling team!”
Men’s Hockey
Franklin Pierce falls to UMass-Dartmouth
WINCHENDON, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team suffered a 4-2 loss, and a weekend sweep, at the hands of visiting UMass-Dartmouth at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena Saturday.
Junior forward Jimmy Pelton broke a 2-2 tie at 12:48 of the second period with the eventual game-winning goal for the Corsairs in the non-conference contest.
UMass-Dartmouth (3-0-0) took the lead in the first period, 6:28 in, on a quick-developing 2-on-1 leaving the defensive zone.
The Ravens (1-3-0) evened the score nearly 10 minutes later, at 16:08. Junior defender Stephen Jacobs received the puck on the blue line before turning and shooting towards the net. The shot was blocked and the puck popped up into the air.
Freshman center Trevor Lawler grabbed it out of midair and found freshman Nick Weaver in front of the net with a backhand pass.
The tie would last only 51 seconds, as the Corsairs took the lead back at 16:59.
The Ravens tied the game back up early in the second, while on the power play. Sophomore Jackson Dobek fired a slap shot, which went top shelf for the first goal of his Franklin Pierce career.
Eleven minutes later, the Corsairs reclaimed the lead, this time for good.
Both goaltenders made their first appearances of the season. Junior Kyle Martin made 39 saves for the Ravens.