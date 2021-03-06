Girls Hockey
Keene girls fall to powerhouse Bishop Guertin in lopsided NHIAA quarterfinal action
HUDSON — The Keene High girls hockey team fell to Bishop Guertin, 9-0, Friday in Hudson in the NHIAA quarterfinal round.
Guertin scored just over a minute into the game and had a 4-0 lead at the first intermission.
By the end of the second, the lead had ballooned to 9-0.
Julie McLaughlin scored four goals for Guertin. Kathryn Simpson and Jasmine Shattuck each had two and Lindsey Hult added another.
Jenna Lynch had three assists.
Keene was outshot 34-12.
Women’s Basketball
Franklin Pierce can’t complete comeback, falls to American International, 64-61
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team hit the hardwood at The Fieldhouse for their first action in a calendar year and nearly pulled off a 15 point comeback before falling by a three point margin, 64-61 against American International College Friday afternoon on Senior Day.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-1 on the season, while the Ravens played in their first contest since a 59-57 victory at Assumption College last February 25th. The teams will complete their home and home series Saturday in Springfield with tip-off set for 4:30 p.m.
Emma Carter who tallied a team-high 17 points to go with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals led the Ravens on offense. In her first collegiate game, freshman Anna Badosa Soler chipped in 12 points and six boards in 31 minutes off the bench. Rylee Skinner joined her teammates in double-figures with 10 points and a team-best three steals.
Sophia Holmes was two points shy of a double-double as the guard corralled a career-high 12 boards.