Girls Basketball
ConVal girls fall to Lebanon in NHIAA D2 playoff
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls basketball team outscored Lebanon from the field, but free throws were the difference in the Cougars' 55-43 loss Friday in the NHIAA Division 2 tournament.
Lebanon went 26-35 from the line. ConVal only shot six free throws.
By the end of the night, three Cougars had fouled out. With only seven girls on the roster, ConVal finished the game with four on the floor.
Maddy Faber finished with a team-high nine points. Julia Donovan, Emily Donovan and Morgan Bemont each had eight.
Mairin Burgess added four, and Makenna Proctor and Jada Stevens had three each.
Sally Rainey scored a game-high 14 for Lebanon.
"My takeaway as a coach is that we have gotten better every night and this was only night seven for us," said ConVal head coach Kevin Proctor in an email. "Who knows what could have been, but one thing I can say is that this season will go down in the books as one of the most memorable with one of my most favorite teams to coach."
Girls Hockey
Keene girls fall to powerhouse Bishop Guertin in lopsided NHIAA quarterfinal action
HUDSON — The Keene High girls hockey team fell to Bishop Guertin, 9-0, Friday in Hudson in the NHIAA quarterfinal round.
Guertin scored just over a minute into the game and had a 4-0 lead at the first intermission.
By the end of the second, the lead had ballooned to 9-0.
Julie McLaughlin scored four goals for Guertin. Kathryn Simpson and Jasmine Shattuck each had two and Lindsey Hult added another.
Jenna Lynch had three assists.
Keene was outshot 34-12.
Women’s Basketball
Franklin Pierce can’t complete comeback, falls to American International, 64-61
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team hit the hardwood at The Fieldhouse for their first action in a calendar year and nearly pulled off a 15 point comeback before falling by a three point margin, 64-61 against American International College Friday afternoon on Senior Day.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-1 on the season, while the Ravens played in their first contest since a 59-57 victory at Assumption College last February 25th. The teams will complete their home and home series Saturday in Springfield with tip-off set for 4:30 p.m.
Emma Carter who tallied a team-high 17 points to go with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals led the Ravens on offense. In her first collegiate game, freshman Anna Badosa Soler chipped in 12 points and six boards in 31 minutes off the bench. Rylee Skinner joined her teammates in double-figures with 10 points and a team-best three steals.
Sophia Holmes was two points shy of a double-double as the guard corralled a career-high 12 boards.