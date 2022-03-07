Morris, Robbins finish season at New Englands
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keene High School senior Austin Morris and ConVal junior Chris Robbins represented the local high schools at this weekend’s New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championship, held in Providence, R.I., on Friday and Saturday.
Both Morris and Robbins wrestled in the 170-pound bracket.
Morris finished with a 2-2 record, advancing to Day 2 of the tournament before losing in the Consi of 4 round to Desmond McLaughlin out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Mass.
Morris beat Eitan Afrait of Oxford Hills High School in South Paris, Maine, in the first round, then lost to William Ebert of Fairfield Warde High School in Fairfield, Conn. Morris then bounced back to beat Mason Pellegri of Milton High School of Milton, Mass., before losing to McLaughlin.
Robbins won his first match by fall against David York of Kennebunk High School in Kennebunk, ME. He then lost to Gil Stawinski of Essex High School in Essex, Vt., and Jack Wendel of Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury, Conn.
College Roundup
KSC baseball edged by Farmingdale State twice
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The Keene State College baseball team allowed only five runs in 17 innings in their season-opening doubleheader at Farmingdale State University, but was ultimately nipped twice in extra innings, falling to the Rams, 3-2, in nine innings and 2-1 in eight innings Saturday at the Farmingdale State Baseball Stadium.
Keene State (0-2) was scheduled to play at home against Salem State University (0-2) Tuesday, but due to unplayable field conditions, will instead play at the University of Hartford’s Fiondella Field. First pitch is at 3 p.m.
Keene State men’s lacrosse team beats Rivier
Senior Joe Nutting led Keene State College men’s lacrosse team with five goals and one assist to an 18-7 victory in a non-conference matchup against Rivier University at the Owl Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon. A total of seven different Owls found the back of the net for the men’s lacrosse team for a third-straight win.
The Owls (3-1) travel to Davenport, Fla., to take on the Clarkson Golden Knights at 12 p.m. on Tuesday for some non-conference action.
FPU men’s lacrosse dominates Dominican (N.Y.)
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team opened their 2022 campaign with a convincing 14-4 victory over Dominican College on Saturday afternoon in Rindge. Franklin Pierce starts off the season 1-0 after the victory, whereas Dominican falls to a 1-2 record for their own.
The Ravens will hit the road for their next two matchups, and will be back in action this coming Saturday for a non-conference duel with Post University.
FPU women’s lacrosse suffers setback at Mercy
DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. — A 10-3 run through the second and third quarters was more than enough for No. 14 Mercy on Saturday, as the home-standing Mavericks dealt the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team an 18-7 defeat at Mercy Field.
Seniors Kerri Cummings and Juliana Keenan led the way for Mercy in the non-conference affair, as each had five points on three goals and two assists, while graduate student Caroline Lounsbury went for four points (2-2-4) and senior Kaitlyn Daly had a hat trick in defeat for the Ravens.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce opens its season at 0-1, while Mercy improves to 2-1.
The Ravens are back on the road Wednesday when they travel to Roberts Wesleyan for a non-conference contest in Rochester, N.Y.