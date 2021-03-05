Boys Basketball
ConVal falls to Lebanon in D2 prelims
LEBANON — The ConVal boys basketball team fell to Lebanon, 54-37, Thursday in Lebanon in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division 2 boys basketball tournament.
Wyatt Davis led the Cougars with nine points. Isaiah Michaels had eight before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Christian Buffum scored seven.
Lebanon got out to an early lead, up 14-2 early in the second quarter. But, my midway through the third, the Cougars had made it a two-point game.
The Raiders went on to score 13 of the next 15 on their way to the playoff win.
“Boys worked hard on both ends of the court,” said ConVal head coach Leo Gershgorin in an email. “We just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.”
For Lebanon, Braeden Falzarano scored 14 points and Nyeoti Punni contributed with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Girls Basketball
Conant girls beat Monadnock, advance to quarterfinals
SWANZEY — The Conant girls basketball team beat Monadnock, 67-42, Thursday in Swanzey in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division 3 girls basketball tournament.
Conant advances to the quarterfinals where they face Hillsboro-Deering Sunday.
Conant’s Emma Tenters scored a game-high (and career-high) 25 points Thursday. Elizabeth Gonyea (16 points) and Brynn Rautiola (11) both scored in double digits as well.
Teagan Kirby scored nine points.
“Great team win tonight,” said Conant head coach Brian Troy in a text message. “These girls are really driven to make something special happen this season. Our intensity, energy and enthusiasm has been impressive and we’re hungry for more.”
For Monadnock, Grace LeClair finished with a team-high 14 points. Bree Lawrence scored 10. Grace Furze scored eight and Mea Carroll-Clough added seven.
Fall Mountain girls down Kearsarge
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team beat Kearsarge, 49-33, in the preliminary round of the Division 3 NHIAA girls basketball tournament Thursday in Langdon.
The Wildcats held the Cougars scoreless in the second quarter and took a 25-10 lead at the half.
Erin Brady scored a game-high 16 points. Shea Pickering scored 11 and Sophie Bardis added 10.
Avery Stewart finished with seven points.
Morgan Beauregard and Makenna Grillone held the Cougars’ top scorers in check.
“A complete team effort against a good Kearsarge program,” said Fall Mountain head coach Matt Baird-Torney in an email.
With the win, Fall Mountain moves on to the quarterfinal round, where the Wildcats will host Stevens Sunday.
Hinsdale girls trump Sunapee on the road
SUNAPEE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Sunapee, 58-20, in Sunapee Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Division 4 NHIAA girls basketball bracket.
Delaney Wilcox led the way with 20 points. Angelina Nardolillo and Megan Roberts each had 14.
Hinsdale will next host Derryfield in the quarterfinal round, Sunday.