Keene State women’s lacrosse still looking for first win after loss to No. 19 Amherst
The Keene State women’s lacrosse team could not snap their losing streak Tuesday night as they fell to No. 19 Amherst College, 16-6, at the Owl Athletic Complex in Keene.
The Owls’ Haile Ratajack carried the team and managed to net a hat trick. Unfortunately for the Lady Owls, that was not enough to overcome the flurry of goals from the Mammoths.
Amherst scored the first goal of the game within the first two minutes but Keene State kept the Mammoths at bay during the first quarter, holding them to two goals.
Amherst managed to break away in the second quarter, outscoring Keene State, 5-2, in the frame. Brigid Casey set up back-to-back goals for teammates Jackie DeAngelis and Ratajack with less than five minutes remaining in the period but the run of goals from Amherst allowed them to pull ahead 9-4 at the half.
After the break, Amherst came back strong, netting six straight goals. Freshman Amethyst Phelp picked up her first career goal and the only goal for the Owls in the third quarter with 11 seconds remaining.
Casey managed to give Keene State one more goal in the final quarter to get within nine, but that was all the scoring KSC would do for the remainder of the game. Amherst scored one in the final quarter bringing the lead to ten once again.
With Ratajack’s hat trick, she brought her total career goals to 61 while senior goalkeeper Haley Terva notched five saves.
Keene State (0-6) will be looking to win their first game of the season when they play their conference opener against Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday. They will be traveling to the Mansfield Athletic Complex for a noon start time.
— Aurora Caraballo
FPU men’s tennis team suffers 4-1 loss at Adelphi
OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — It was another tough outing for the Franklin Pierce men’s tennis team Wednesday afternoon, falling by a final score of 4-1 to Adelphi at the Point Set Racquet Club. The only point in the effort came from a victory at No. 2 singles for sophomore Ivan Bernal, which was his eighth singles match win of the season.
The men’s tennis team slips to 4-6 on the season, having lost two straight and four out of their last five matchups. The first set of No. 2 singles was taken the highest possible winning score of 7-5, with Adelphi’s Gabriel Balestero taking the first set win. However, Bernal recovered in the second and third sets for the Ravens, winning by lopsided scores of 6-3 and 6-1 respectively.
With the victory producing the only Franklin Pierce point on the afternoon, only one other match was played to three sets, between Adelphi’s Pietro Sole and FPU’s Nkrumah Patrick at No. 4 singles. Patrick began with a promising 6-2 win in the opening set, but was met with a momentous response from Sole, who claimed wins in the final two sets, both 6-4 scores. The Panthers claimed the remaining victories in singles, as well as all three doubles matchups.
The Ravens next face Bentley University at home next week on a date to be announced.
FPU women’s lacrosse team downed at Bentley
WALTHAM, Mass. — Leading by two late in the third quarter, the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team had No. 16 nationally ranked Bentley on the ropes Wednesday night at Bentley Field. But the Falcons would not be denied as Bentley rallied down the stretch for a 13-10 victory.
Senior Savannah Ernst found the net five times in defeat for the Ravens. Graduate student Jenna Cimbron and junior Amelia D’Urso each picked up four ground balls. Senior goalkeeper Megan Bacik was strong in the crease, with her 17 saves against 30 shots on goal helping to keep the Ravens in the game despite being outshot 38-25.
Franklin Pierce (0-7) returns home on Saturday to host Southern Connecticut State in an NE10 contest at noon at Sodexo Field.
Key hits help Owls baseball team knock off Falcons
HAMDEN, Conn. — Michael Montembeault hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the top of the tenth and drove in three on the day, one of three Owls to drive in multiple runs, as the Keene State College baseball team downed Albertus Magnus College, 8-4, in 10 innings in non-conference action at Rochford Field Wednesday.
KSC got hits from nine different people and used two two-run home runs and a two-run double to pick up their second win of the season and first in a true road game.
Joe Barter finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs. Wyatt Daft had a pair of hits and scored a run, while Montembeault homered and drove in three in a 1-for-4 effort. Brendan Eaton also went deep, walked, and plated a pair. Malik Pearson (1-4, RBI, BB) and Nathaniel Hudson (1-3, BB, R) each reached base twice.
Up next, the Owls (2-12) are slated for their first home game of the season on Sunday, April 3, when they take on New England College (6-7). First pitch is at noon. KSC had hoped to open their Owl Athletic Complex slate on Wednesday, but could not due to unplayable field conditions.
Springfield stifles Owls, sweep doubleheader
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Four Springfield College pitchers combined to allow just one unearned run and strike out 15 over 13 innings as the Pride swept the Keene State College softball team by scores of 3-0 and 8-1 (six innings) Wednesday afternoon at Potter Field.
The games, originally scheduled to be played at Owl Athletic Complex, were moved to Massachusetts due to unplayable field conditions and saw KSC play as the home team.
Sara Cote reached all three times at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple, walk, and an RBI, to pace the Owl offense. Molly Murray and Mia Ferry each went 1-for-3, while Carissa Miller was 1-for-2.
Up next, Keene State (8-6 ) will hope to break out of an offensive slump Thursday when they travel to Western New England University (7-6) for a rescheduled doubleheader that begins at 3 p.m.