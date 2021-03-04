Boys Basketball
Conant boys fall to Hopkinton in state tournament preliminaries
HOPKINTON — The Conant boys basketball team fell to Hopkinton Wednesday, 46-31, in the first round of the NHIAA Division 3 tournament in Hopkinton.
Colson Seppala scored a team-high 13 points. Hayden Ketola scored seven, all coming in the first half.
Hopkinton led 23-18 at halftime, and extended that lead throughout the second half, leading by nine after the third quarter on their way to the 15-point victory.
Fall Mountain boys fall to Kearsarge in NHIAA prelims
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain boys basketball team fell to Kearsarge, 60-54, Wednesday in Langdon in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division 3 tournament.
Alexander Ford led the Wildcats with 21 points. Kyle Fisher, Dominic Van-Leare Nutting and Mitch Cormier each scored eight points. Brady Elliot added six.
Chris Stanchfield scored 18 for Kearsarge.
Fall Mountain led by three at the half, but Kearsarge came back to ultimately move on in the bracket.
Despite the loss, Fall Mountain head coach Mitch Harrison said his guys “played their hearts out.”
“[Ford] led us tonight, but there was such a strong supporting cast of underclassmen,” Harrison said in a text message. “The confidence they played with [Wednesday] bodes well for this program going forward.”
Hinsdale falls to Holy Family in NHIAA preliminary round
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale boys basketball team led after the first quarter, but it was all Holy Family from there in the Griffins’ 66-44 win over the Pacers Wednesday in Hinsdale in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division 3 tournament.
Brayen Eastman led the Pacers with 16 points.
Hinsdale had a 16-15 lead after the first quarter, but by halftime Holy Family had a 42-22 lead.
Boys Hockey
Monandock boys hockey falls to John Stark in NHIAA preliminary
WEARE — The John Stark boys hockey team scored three goals in the final three minutes of the game to beat Monadnock, 6-3, in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division 3 bracket on Thursday in Weare.
Justin Joslyn scored twice. Luke Gay had the third goal, tying the game in the third. Gay also recorded an assist, as did Lucas Roy.
Cam Olivo saved 37 shots for the Huskies.“I thought we carried the play early but just couldn’t bury one,” said Monadnock head coach Eric Sandstrum in an email. “But they didn’t give in and tied [the game at 3] in third. I’m proud of how this group of 13 [was] committed to this crazy season.”
Nordic skiing
Keene boys finish 3rd, girls 7th, at state skiing championships
GORHAM — The Keene High boys Nordic ski team finished third in the new 11-team Division 1 state championships at Great Glen Trails Wednesday in Gorham.
This year’s D1 championship added several new schools including last year’s D2 champion Hanover and strong teams from Kennett and Bow.
For COVID-19 precautionary reasons, a skiathlon format was followed with separately scored classic and skate elements. Hanover’s Simon Phipps won both the classic and freestyle races helping his team to another state title. Bow finished second.
Keene’s Jonathan Hills (fifth in skate and 11th in classic) and Zazo French (sixth in classic and 12th in skate) paced the Blackbirds. Senior captain Dean Truesdell capped it off his final state championshipwith two top 10 finishes. John Walton rounded out the scoring for the team with 35th in classic and 36th in skate.
Hills, French, and Truesdell qualified to compete in the Meet of Champions next Tuesday at Proctor Academy.
The Keene girls finished in seventh place out of 12 teams at the championship.Hanover took the win with last year’s D2 champion Kennett finishing 2nd.
The young Keene team was tightly grouped in both races.
Reagan Hoy finished 21st in classic and 32nd in skate, followed by Ella Hoy (23rd in classic, 17th in skate), Sophie Dean (27th in classic, 36th in skate) and Beckley Wooster (41st in classic).
Ella Hoy qualified to compete in the Meet of Champions next Tuesday.