KSC baseball team is outmatched By RIC
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island College recorded double-digit runs for the ninth and tenth times in their last 11 games on Saturday afternoon as they rolled to a pair of blowout wins — 19-0 in seven innings and 11-2 —over the Keene State College baseball team in both sides’ Little East Conference opening doubleheader at Pontarelli Field.
Michael Montembeault has recorded a hit in seven of 10 games this season, including in five of the past six. Keene High graduate Liam Conley has a hit in three of his past five contests, including a double, home run and six RBI over that span since March 17.
The Owls (1-12, 0-2 LEC) are tentatively scheduled to take on New England College (5-7) in their home opener on Tuesday with a 3 p.m. first pitch.
Keene State softball team is blanked twice
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Montclair State junior Ali Cavallaro and graduate student Kayla Volante combined to pitch 13.2 innings (of a possible 14) without allowing a run as Montclair State University shut down the Keene State College softball team, handing the Owls a pair of 5-0 losses Saturday afternoon in non-conference action at the MSU Softball Stadium.
KSC (8-4) is slated to host Springfield College (11-3) in a home-opening doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.
KSC men’s lacrosse downs Mass. Maritime
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — Junior Cooper Cioffi led the scoring, as seven different Owls netted goals to lift the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team to a 16-9 victory over Massachusetts Maritime Academy in the conference opener at Clean Harbors Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Seven Owls tallied goals as Cioffi led the scoring with four goals, Rex Maccarini and Nathan Sickles netted three each, while Joe Nutting and Giacomo Tedone added a pair of goals
Keene State (4-3) continues conference action as they travel to Mansfield, Conn., to take on Eastern Connecticut Saturday at 3 p.m.
Walk-off sac fly secures doubleheader win for FPU
RINDGE — A seventh-inning sacrifice fly by sophomore Randy Flores walked it off for the Franklin Pierce University baseball team on Saturday afternoon, as the Ravens completed a doubleheader sweep of visiting Bentley with a 4-3 victory at Pappas Field. Earlier in the day, Franklin Pierce used a five-run third to key a win in the first game of the Northeast-10 Conference twinbill as well, 7-4.
The Ravens completed the weekend sweep with a 10-6 win over Bentley on Sunday to improve to 13-5 (4-0 NE10). Franklin Pierce has won eight games in a row.
The Ravens are on the road next weekend for a four-game NE10 series at Assumption. The two sides will play one game at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a doubleheader at noon on Saturday and the fourth game at noon on Sunday, all at Rocheleau Field in Worcester, Mass.
Hinckley’s home run hat-trick leads FPU softball
RINDGE — It was another decisive day for Franklin Pierce softball, battling Saint Michael’s College in their first NE10 matchup of the 2022 season. Once again on home turf in a Saturday afternoon double-header, the Ravens handled the Purple Knights in both games, winning the first of two by a 6-0 difference, and mercy-ruling the second by an 11-2 final score.
Franklin Pierce won two more games Sunday in another doubleheader against Stonehill, 4-3 and 4-2, to move to 14-0 to start the year.
The pair of victories on Saturday capped off a record setting day for the Franklin Pierce softball program, who improved to 12-0 on the year, setting a program record for best start to a season.
Graduate student Gina Hinckley also set a major milestone, hitting a trio of home runs between the two games on Saturday while becoming the program’s all-time leader in the category with 20 career home runs hit.
FPU men’s lacrosse tripped up at Bentley
WALTHAM, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse team was on a roll this season after beating Assumption in overtime 10-9 last Saturday on their home turf. They hoped to carry that momentum into Saturday’s game against a red-hot Falcons team of Bentley University, but lost, 16-4.
Bentley senior midfielders Ben Baldasaro and Clay Moseman had five points for the Falcons on the afternoon. Baldasaro and Moseman both had hat tricks in this game as well. Bentley scored eleven different players.
Franklin Pierce gets their first loss of the season and falls to 4-1 (1-1 NE10), while Bentley University improves to 4-1 (3-0 NE10) on the season. The Falcons controlled this game from start to finish, and they never looked back.
The Ravens will head home for Tuesday afternoon’s matchup against American International College at 3 p.m.
Late rally comes up short for FPU women’s lacrosse
HOOKSETT — Trailing 15-11 in the final 10 minutes, the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team made a run at it on the road against Southern New Hampshire University on Saturday afternoon at Penmen Stadium, ultimately falling just short of the comeback, 16-15.
Junior Katelyn Hadden scored three straight times to cap a seven-point day (5-2-7) and cut the gap to 15-14, but a goal with 3:21 to play by Southern New Hampshire sophomore Shelby Cole — her 10th point of the game (5-5-10) — proved to be the clincher.
Senior Kaitlyn Daly put home her sixth goal of the game down the stretch.
Franklin Pierce falls to 0-6 (0-4 NE10) with the loss, while Southern New Hampshire improves to 4-1 (2-1 NE10).
Junior goaltender Erin Blake finished the afternoon with 14 saves on 29 shots and suffered the loss (0-6) for Franklin Pierce.
On Wednesday, the Ravens head back on the road to face off against Bentley University at 7 p.m. in Waltham, Mass.