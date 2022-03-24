RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University softball team claimed a pair of wins in their first home appearance of the 2022 season, besting Queens College (N.Y.) in a mid-week doubleheader Wednesday at Bisaccia Field. The Ravens opened the day with a mercy-rule 9-1 victory over the Knights, and finished the afternoon with a decisive 3-1 victory in game two.
With the pair of wins, Franklin Pierce’s season remains unblemished and improves to 10-0.
The Ravens will get their first taste of Northeast-10 competition this Saturday with another scheduled double-header against Saint Michael’s College at noon and 2 p.m.
Keene State baseball falls to Eastern Nazarene
WEYMOUTH, Mass. – The Keene State College baseball team trailed 4-0 after one inning, and 9-0 after three, as they were unable to slow down the offense of Eastern Nazarene College in a 16-4 non-conference loss Wednesday night at Libby Field. The night marked the first all-time meeting between the programs.
The Lions were eight for their first 12 with runners in scoring position en route to building a 12-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Freshman Liam Conley did hit his first career home run in the seventh, a two-run shot pulled over the right field fence to get the Owls on the board.
Patrick McKeighan (0-3) took the loss for the Owls, allowing four hits and four runs in the first inning. He walked two and stuck out one.
The Owls (1-10) are slated to open up action in the always-difficult Little East Conference Saturday, March 26, with a doubleheader at Rhode Island College (7-4-1). First pitch is at noon.