FPU women’s lacrosse felled by No. 6 Le Moyne
RINDGE — Three different players tallied at least five points on Tuesday at Sodexo Field, as No. 6 nationally ranked Le Moyne rolled to a 23-9 victory over the home-standing Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team in Northeast-10 Conference play.
Seniors Megyn Ayotte and Savannah Ernst both had hat tricks in defeat for the Ravens. Graduate students Sydney Meagher (3-3-6) and Erin McMullen (5-1-6) led the way for Le Moyne.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-5 (0-3 NE10), while Le Moyne improves to 4-2 (1-1 NE10).
Junior goalkeeper Erin Blake finished with 13 saves against 36 shots on her goal in the loss (0-5) for Franklin Pierce. Junior Paige Crandall (4-2) played the first 48-plus minutes in the Le Moyne crease and made eight saves against 17 shots to pick up the win.
The Ravens hit the road on Saturday, for an NE10 contest at Southern New Hampshire, at noon in Manchester.
FPU women’s golf slips on final day of Barry Inv.
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s golf team wrapped up its trip to Florida on Tuesday, with the third and final round of the Barry University Invitational, at the 6020-yard, par-72 Senator Course at Shula’s Golf Club.
Freshman Phisonlaya Ruayruen turned in a final-round 74 (+2) and moved up one spot to finish tied-12th, but the Ravens slid one spot to 10th, after a Tuesday 313 (+25).
For Ruayruen, it was a final line of 72-79-74--225 (+9), which was good enough to put her in a three-way tie for 12th, in the 77-golfer field. The Ravens had three in the 70s on Tuesday, as freshman Kesinee Prukmathakul and sophomore Kayla Schuberth both carded seven-over 79s. The former finished at 234 (+18) and was solo-39th, while the latter checked in at 241 (+25) and was tied-53rd.
The Ravens finished the third round at 313 (+25), which made for a two-day total of 321-311-313--945 (+81) and a 10th-place finish in a strong, 13-team field laden with Florida schools.
Franklin Pierce is off until Sunday, April 10, when the Ravens will meet Merrimack in a dual match at Nashua Country Club, in Nashua.
FPU men’s golf stumbles to end Battle at the Beech
HAWORTH, N.J. — With just 20 shots covering the top nine teams after Monday’s first round, Tuesday was set up to be volatile at the second and final round of the Battle at the Beech, hosted by Dominican (N.Y.) College at the 6839-yard, par-72 White Beeches Golf & Country Club. The volatility worked in the wrong direction for the Franklin Pierce University men’s golf team, which turned in a second-round 334 (+46) and tumbled from second place to a seventh-place finish.
Freshman Peter Wurszt had been fourth at the tournament’s midway point, but a Tuesday 84 (+12) meant a two-day total of 159 (+15) and a tied-15th finish in the 66-golfer field. All five Ravens would be in the 80s in the second round.
When all was said and done, it meant a second-round total of 334 (+46) for the Ravens, which was 21 shots worse than Monday’s 313 (+25), as the team posted a two-day total of 647 (+71) and fell from second place overnight into a seventh-place finish in the 12-team field.
The Ravens are right back in New Jersey next weekend, for the Charger Challenge, also hosted by Dominican. Play will take place on Monday and Tuesday at Soldier Hill Golf Club in Emerson, N.J.