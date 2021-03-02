Boys Basketball
ConVal beats John Stark in NHIAA first round
WEARE — Behind 10 different scorers, the ConVal boys basketball team beat John Stark in the first round of the NHIAA Division 2 tournament, 90-56, Monday in Weare.
Wyatt Davis led the way for the Cougars, scoring a team-high 19 points. Austin Knight had 16.
Joseph Gutwein (14 points), Christian Buffum (11 points) and Isaiah Michaels (10 points) all scored in double digits as well.
Noah Stewart had eight and Owen Michaels scored seven.
ConVal’s full court press put pressure on John Stark from the start, leading to an early advantage for the Cougars.
ConVal head coach Leo Gershgorin said he saw patience on offense and great ball movement throughout the game, creating high percentage opportunities for the offense.
The Cougars next travel to Lebanon to face the Raiders Thursday at 7 p.m.