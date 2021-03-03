Girls Basketball
Conant girls advance with win over Hopkinton
HOPKINTON — The Conant girls basketball team advanced in the postseason with a 54-25 victory over Hopkinton Tuesday in the first round of the NHIAA Division 3 bracket.
Elizabeth Gonyea scored a game-high 18 points, while Emma Tenters (16 points) and Brynn Rautiola (11 points) also scored in double digits.
It was a defensive battle to start, and Conant had a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, and a 20-12 lead at the half.
Gonyea found her stride from beyond the arc in the third hitting two of her three long balls in that quarter.
Rautiola had six of her points in that frame.
By the end of the third, Conant seemed to have the game in hand.
In the fourth quarter, Tenters got into a rhythm down low, scoring eight of her points in that 10-minute span.
The first-round win pits Conant against familiar foe Monadnock Thursday in Swanzey in the preliminary round. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.