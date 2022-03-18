LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Junior shortstop Sara Cote finished 3-for-3 and drove in three runs, getting the Owls off to a strong start before they wound up holding off Albertus Magnus College 4-3 in the second game of two Thursday afternoon at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. KSC dropped the day’s opener to Mount Aloysius College 4-1, seeing their season-opening six-game winning streak snapped.
Keene State (7-1) closes out the South Carolina portion of their schedule with their fifth doubleheader in five days Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The Owls first take on Lycoming College (2-4) before a matchup with Division II Mansfield University (Pa.) (3-5).
Keene State baseball beats Salem State
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Keene State College baseball team broke the scoring ice in the bottom of the second and wound up scoring in five consecutive innings as they rolled to a 13-1 blowout of Salem State University Thursday afternoon at Griffith Field in Myrtle Beach at the Ripken Experience.
The victory was the first in the Owl career of head coach Justin Blood, who was hired to lead the program last July after most recently being the head coach at the University of Hartford after a stint as an assistant at the University of Connecticut.
Local Keene High School product Liam Conley notched his first career hit and RBI, finishing 2-for-3 with three runs batted in.
Keene State (1-8) wraps up their South Carolina trip with a matchup against Suffolk University (5-3) Friday at noon.