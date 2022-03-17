LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Junior Sara Cote and first-year Bella Seaborn-Coates combined to go 8-for-14 at the plate with two doubles, a triple, and eight runs batted in as the Keene State College softball team kept rolling on Wednesday at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex in rainy South Carolina. They came from four runs down to beat Worcester State University, 5-4, before trouncing Albright College, 9-1, in 6 innings.
Keene State’s six game winning streak to start the season is the longest since the 2012 team that finished 28-12-1 and reached the NCAA tournament regional finals.
Keene State has a St. Patrick’s Day morning twin bill, taking on Mount Aloysius College (3-2) at 9:30 a.m. and Albertus Magnus College (4-2) at 11:30 a.m.
Owls fall to Westminster, 4-3, in extras
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Brendan Eaton and the Keene State College baseball team came up with a clutch hit when they were down to the final out to tie the game in the top of the ninth. But the Owls then could not score with two men in scoring position and nobody out in the 10th as they eventually suffered a tough 4-3 loss to Westminster College (Pa.) at Griffith Field in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Wednesday night.
Keene State got a solid eight innings of work from Brendan Muhs and Will Dolaher, who allowed three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven, but could not overcome stranding 16 baserunners as they lost their 14th straight — four by one run — dating back to last season.