Hills finishes 4th at Nordic Meet of Champions
ANDOVER — In their final race of the season, Keene High sent 10 Nordic skiers to the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Proctor Academy on Tuesday.
The top 20 finishers from last week’s D-I and D-II state champions competed in a skiathlon. The skiers completed a 3.4K classic leg, changed skis and poles, and then completed a 3.4K skate leg.
Jonathan Hills led Keene and all D-I boys with fourth place finishes in both the classic and skate legs. Ella Hoy (14th in classic) and Alexis Hills (20th in skate) led the girls for Keene.
Also representing Keene were Reagan Hoy, Corinne Kinson, Beckley Wooster, Kari Trotter, Donovan Carlson, Jackson Truesdell and John Walton.
College Roundup
KSC men’s lacrosse falls to undefeated Clarkson
DAVENPORT, Fla. — Sebastian Geiger scored seven goals to lead undefeated Clarkson University to a 22-5 win over Keene State College in non-conference men’s lacrosse action at Northeast Regional Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Chase Chamberlin started in net for the Owls (3-2) and made five saves in 17:47 in net. Baylor Bridges played the final 42:13 and made a career-high 10 stops.
Keene State will remain in Florida and take on Nazareth on Saturday at 4 p.m. That game will be played at the Naimoli Family Complex at the University of Tampa.
FPU men’s lacrosse comes alive against Felician
RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse paired a solid offensive effort with an equally potent defensive showing in their non-conference matchup against Felician University Tuesday morning, decidedly defeating the Golden Falcons 18-3 on the road.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-0 on the season. Felician University, on the other end, moves to 3-3.
Ravens net-minder Nathan Taylor once again got the start and had a stellar outing. Taylor finished the day facing 17 shots, stopping 14 for his third victory of the season.
The Ravens will be back on home turf this coming Saturday for their first NE10 Conference matchup of the season against Assumption, game start scheduled for noon.
FPU softball sweeps road trip with pair of wins
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Franklin Pierce University softball team closed out its South Carolina trip 7-0 with a pair of wins over Mount Aloysious College, 8-3, and Lycoming College, 5-2.
Junior Melissa Konopinski batted in five runs on the two-win day.
With the wins Franklin Pierce improves to a perfect 7-0 ahead of their return home to New Hampshire and a date with the Knights of Queens University (N.Y.) next Wednesday.
FPU women’s lacrosse falls to Stonehill
RINDGE — Senior Megyn Ayotte scored four goals and added an assist on Tuesday afternoon, but did not get much help offensively, and it was not nearly enough for the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team in the squad’s Northeast-10 Conference opener, a 22-11 loss to Stonehill.
Stonehill senior Kendall Fressle struck for seven goals and an assist, while junior Lydia Rudden piled up seven points of her own (2-5-7).
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-3 (0-1 NE10), while Stonehill improves to 3-1 (1-0 NE10).
The Ravens are on the road in NE10 play this weekend, as they visit New Haven for a 1 p.m. start Saturday.