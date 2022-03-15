Zack Coll wins individual Twin State Challenge
CLAREMONT — Keene High’s Zack Coll earned the individual championship at the Twin State Challenge in Claremont on Saturday, then led the New Hampshire team to a 4-2 victory over Vermont in the Bakers competition.
The Twin State Challenge puts the top 10 New Hampshire bowlers against the top 10 Vermont bowlers. Coll finished fourth in New Hampshire, qualifying for the event.
After making the playoff cut, Coll beat Vermont’s No. 2 bowler, then beat a bowler from Pinkerton Academy in a rematch of the NH individual championship. Finally, Coll took down Vermont’s No. 1 bowler in the final to earn the individual championship in a one-frame tiebreak.
“The lanes were not kind to Zack initially but as he always does, he studied the reaction of the ball and the pins to his efforts and adjusted accordingly,” said Keene coach Aaron Moody.
Coll then helped the New Hampshire team beat Vermont in the Bakers competition.
KSC’s Casey named LEC Player of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keene State College senior Brigid Casey was named the Little East Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Casey, a member of the women’s lacrosse team, was in outstanding form last week, netting 10 goals and two assists to account for 86 percent of the Keene State offense. She scored eight goals, including the 100th of her career, with one assist, in a 13-10 loss to Johnson & Wales on March 7. Later that week, she added two goals and another helper in a loss to Wheaton. In all, she scored or assisted on 12 of Keene State’s 14 goals last week.
Keene State women’s lacrosse falls behind early
ARLINGTON, Va. — Haile Ratajack netted a hat-trick, but the Keene State College women’s lacrosse team surrendered the first eight goals of the game in a 21-7 defeat to Marymount University on Monday at Long Bridge Park.
The Owls (0-4) will be off until March 29, when they will host Amherst, currently No. 23 in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Association poll.
FPU softball wins three on a busy Monday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C — The Franklin Pierce softball team went 3-0 Monday at Myrtle Beach, S.C., beating Mansfield University twice (12-3, 9-1) and finishing the day with a win over the University of Saint Joseph (Conn.), 3-2, in extra innings.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce improves to 5-0 on the season.
The Ravens will be back in action Tuesday looking for a complete sweep of the Myrtle Beach trip, with two morning matchups versus Mount Aloysius College at 9:30 a.m. and Lycoming College at 11:30 a.m.