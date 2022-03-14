MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — McDaniel College (Md.) scored 34 runs and pounded out 35 hits in 13 offensive innings, scoring four or more runs in an inning five times, as they rolled to a 21-6, 13-5 doubleheader sweep of the Keene State College baseball team at the Polo Grounds in the Owls’ Ripken Experience opener Sunday afternoon.
Senior Brendan Eaton went 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and walk in Game 1, then hit a three-run homerun — the first of his career — in Game 2.
The Owls (0-6) take on the University of Scranton (5-1-1) Monday at 9 a.m. in Myrtle Beach.
McDaniel (9-4) plays Framingham State (0-5) Monday, also at 9 a.m.
FPU softball sweeps Sunday matchups
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Franklin Pierce softball team swept its two Sunday matchups — both shutouts — starting with a 3-0 win over Stevenson University followed by a 4-0 victory over Suffolk University.
Sophomore Sabrina Gonzalez pitched a complete game shutout in Game 1 and senior Abbey Primavera threw the complete game shutout in Game 2, with seven strikeouts to go with it.
The third game of the evening was cancelled due to time constraints.
The Ravens (3-0) will be back in action in Myrtle Beach Monday with a pair of matchups against Mansfield University. The first game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.