FLUSHING, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University baseball team was on the road Friday for a non-conference doubleheader against Queens (N.Y.). The Ravens got the bats going early, as a first-inning grand slam by sophomore Hunter Wilichoski keyed a 10-1 win in the first game at Hennekens Stadium. In the second game, Franklin Pierce piled up 11 hits in just seven innings to finish off the sweep of the twinbill, 6-1.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce improves to 7-5, while Queens falls to 5-5. Queens committed 10 errors over the course of the doubleheader.
The Ravens are back on the road next weekend, for a three-game, non-conference series at Felician.
Dorr, Ell lead FPU men’s lacrosse past Post
WATERBURY, Conn. — Franklin Pierce University’s men’s lacrosse found themselves scoring quickly and often once again, claiming a non-conference road victory at Post University Friday afternoon, 15-6.
With back-to-back victories to begin the 2022 campaign, the Ravens improve to 2-0 on the season, whereas Post University falls to 1-2.
Senior attacker Stephen Ell finished with four goals and Josh Dorr and Nathaniel Girardin each had three goals as well.
For the Ravens, five different players finished with multi-goal performances, as goaltender Nathan Taylor faced ten shots, turning away four.
Franklin Pierce will hit the road again for an upcoming matchup against Felician University on Tuesday at 10 a.m.