Hinsdale girls advance to D4 title game
PLYMOUTH — The Hinsdale girls basketball team advanced to the NHIAA Division 4 state title game with a 44-23 win over Newmarket Thursday at Plymouth High School.
Senior Angelina Nardolillo had 15, junior Megan Roberts had 12 and senior Olivia Pangelinan had 10.
The Pacers face Colebrook Academy, the reigning D4 state champions, Sunday back at Plymouth after the Mohawks beat Woodsville High School, 53-36, in the other semifinal.
Tip-off for the title game is set for 2 p.m.