Fall Mountain baseball shuts out Lebanon
LEBANON — The Fall Mountain baseball team pitched the shutout against Lebanon, 2-0, Monday in Lebanon.
Hayden Chandler went the distance on the mound, giving up just four hits and striking out four batters. Chandler retired the last 12 batters of the game.
Fall Mountain scored both of its runs on three hits in the third inning.
Dominic Van Laere Nutting had two hits on the day. Chandler, Ryan Schadler and Lucas Roy each had hits as well.
Fall Mountain (4-3) next hosts Lebanon at Hubbard Field Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys tennis falls to Lebanon
LEBANON — The Keene boys tennis team lost to Lebanon, 8-1, Monday in Lebanon.
The bottom three singles for the Blackbirds were most productive, but Dillon Rodgers lost in a tiebreak at fourth singles and Sam Bergeron lost 8-6 in sixth singles.
Max Santos picked up the only point for Keene, with a 9-8 win in fifth singles.
The Raiders swept doubles.
Keene (5-5) hosts Lebanon Wednesday.
Keene girls tennis swept by Goffstown
The Keene girls tennis team was shut out by Goffstown, 9-0, Monday in Keene.
Nishitta Matta and Sophie Copeland put up a fight in first doubles, but fell just short, 8-6, as the Grizzlies went on for the sweep.
The Blackbirds travel to Goffstown Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
FPU women’s tennis beats Queens (N.Y.)
FLUSHING, N.Y. — The first NCAA Championship win in program history did not come easy, but it did, eventually, come.
Four singles matches went three sets, including one which carried all the way to a third-set tiebreak, and the proceedings lasted nearly 3.5 hours, but the No. 48 nationally ranked Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team ultimately prevailed in the opening round of the East Regional, 4-3, over No. 42 Queens (N.Y.).
As she had in the Northeast-10 Conference title match, graduate student Estela Carra provided the decisive point for the second-seeded Ravens, as she took a three-set win at fifth singles to finish off the win.
With the victory, Franklin Pierce keeps its perfect season alive at 13-0, while Queens sees its campaign come to a close at 3-2. The Ravens advance to Tuesday’s 1 p.m. regional final.
Baseball: Sunapee 9, Hinsdale 1
Softball: Conant 24, Wilton 5
Softball: Lebanon 24, Fall Mtn. 11