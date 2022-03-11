Keene’s Jonathan Hills wins Nordic skiing state championship, Kari Trotter earns Skimeister
GORHAM — After a warm weekend and Monday’s rain the NHIAA Division I Nordic skiing state championships were postponed for two days. The race host, Great Glen Trails, needed the time to haul 60 dump truck loads of snow to repair the ski trails. The delay didn’t affect the Keene Nordic ski team as Jonathan Hills won the Nordic Skate Skiing State Championship and Kari Trotter won the D-I Skimeister.
The Skimeister is awarded to the top skier combining all four disciplines: slalom and giant slalom in alpine skiing and classic and skate in Nordic skiing.
Both teams placed third, and 10 Keene skiers qualified for next week’s Meet of Champions.
After finishing third in the morning’s classic state championship race, Hills put in a dominating performance, winning the championship by 49 seconds over the 4K course. Trotter (11th), Donovan Carlson (13th) and Jackson Truesdel (20th) rounded out the scoring in the skate race.
Truesdel (12th), John Walton (15th) and Carlson (17th) completed the scoring in the classic race. The boys team finished third place in the 11-team field. Hills, Trotter, Truesdel, Walton, and Carlson will represent Keene at the Meet of Champions after finishing in the top 20.
The Keene girls ski team finished in third place in the 12-team field, narrowly missing second place by one point. Reagan Hoy led the team in the morning’s classic race finishing in eighth place. She was followed by her sister, Ella Hoy (9th), Alexis Hills (10th) and Corinne Kinson (16th).
Alexis Hills led the team in the afternoon’s skate race finishing seventh. Reagan Hoy (8th), Ella Hoy (11th) and Beckley Wooster (19th) completed the scoring. By finishing in the top 20 places Alexis Hills, Reagan Hoy, Ella Hoy, Kinson and Wooster will represent Keene at the Meet of Champions next Tuesday.
Trotter won his second consecutive D-I Skimeister. John Walton placed 3rd.
Keene’s final race of the season will be the NHIAA Meet of Champions next Tuesday at the Proctor Academy trails in Andover.
College Roundup
Keene State women’s lacrosse falls to Wheaton
The Keene State College women’s lacrosse team was handed a 16-4 setback by visiting Wheaton College (Mass.) at Owl Athletic Complex on Thursday night.
The teams traded goals in the opening five minutes of the contest, as Gabriella Smart opened the scoring for the visitors before Mindy St. Marie did the same for the home side.
The Lyons exploded for five straight goals, including two each from Darien Webb and Jessie Kilburn to take a 6-1 lead before Brigid Casey got on the scoresheet with 2:23 left in the period.
The Lyons continued to pour on the pressure, netting four straight to open the second quarter and eventually take an 11-3 lead into halftime. Wheaton kept Keene State off the scoreboard completely in the third quarter, and the teams traded solo goals in the fourth for the final margin.
Haley Terva had 11 saves for the Owls.
Keene State (0-3) will depart for the Mid-Atlantic, heading to Arlington, Va., for a game against Marymount College on March 14 at 5 p.m.