Keene girls hockey falls to Bishop Brady in D-I prelims
CONCORD — The No. 10 Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team lost to No. 7 Bishop Brady-Trinity, 6-1, in the preliminary round of the Division I tournament.
Camden Ladzinski scored Keene’s lone goal. Brianna Lucier played a strong game in net.
Keene-Fall Mountain ends its season with a 9-10 record.
Keene State men take lacrosse win in overtime, improve to 2-1
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Senior Joe Nutting netted the game-winning goal with 2:30 left in overtime to lift the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team to a 10-9 win over Vassar College on Tuesday afternoon.
Keene State started fast, as Nathan Sickles and Andrew Miller opened the scoring with consecutive goals midway through the first quarter. The Brewers rebounded with three straight for a 3-2 lead after the first quarter. The teams continued to trade goals in the second quarter, as the Owls went up 4-3 on a marker from Colby Quiet with 8:52 left, only to see Vassar tie it up on a goal from Nicholas. Nutting scored, unassisted, with 3:55 left for a 5-4 lead at halftime.
Vassar tied it up yet again early in the third quarter, but Sickles and Miller scored 43 seconds apart to give Keene State a 7-5 lead. The Brewers countered with four consecutive goals, the last coming from the stick of Riley Olds with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter for a 9-7 lead. The Keene State defense held firm, and Nutting set up Rex Maccarini and Cooper Cioffi for quick-fire goals that tied the score yet again and set the stage for Nutting’s heroics.
In the extra period, Vassar’s Logan Hyde was whistled for a penalty, and Nutting ripped the game winner past Vassar goalie Aidan Gallagher.
The Owls will make their home debut on their new turf field when they host Rivier University Saturday at 1 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University scored the first nine goals of the game and never looked back, handing the Keene State women’s lacrosse team a 16-6 defeat in the season opener at Golden Bear Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
The Golden Bears’ onslaught continued in the second quarter before Keene State got on the board through the first of Brigid Casey’s four goals in the game.
The Owls outscored Western New England 3-2 in the third quarter but could not get closer than nine the rest of the way.
Senior goalkeeper Haley Terva made 15 saves in her first start of the season.
Up next, Keene State (0-1) will make its home debut on Monday, March 7, hosting Johnson & Wales University at 4 p.m.