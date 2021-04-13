KHS baseball takes care of Trinity
MANCHESTER — The Keene High baseball team beat Trinity High School, 14-1, in a five-inning affair Monday at Derryfield Park in Manchester.
Senior Peter Haas got the opening day start and the opening-day win for the Blackbirds (1-0), pitching three innings and recording four strikeouts while only giving up one hit. Junior Sharik Khan and senior Aaron Kent each got an inning of work as well.
The onslaught started in the first inning, with the Blackbirds jumping out to a 5-0 lead and never looking back from there. Another five-run inning in the fourth put the game out of reach for good.
Senior Zach Mooers went 3-3 with three RBI and scored twice. Classmate Alex Charles had two RBI, also scoring twice.
Haas walked in all three plate appearances and came around to score each time.
All-in-all, the Blackbirds recorded eight hits.
The teams meet again Wednesday, this time in Keene, for the Blackbirds’ home opener. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Hinsdale baseball no-hit by Mascenic’s ace
NEW IPSWICH — The Hinsdale baseball team fell victim to Shea Zina, Mascenic’s ace, Monday in a 2-0 loss in New Ipswich.
Zina, a senior who’s planning to play at Franklin Pierce next year, no-hit the Pacers, striking out a school-record 19 hitters in the process.
Aidan Davis got the start for the Pacers, throwing four innings and only giving up two hits and two runs, both unearned. He struck out seven.
Brayden Eastman pitched two innings of relief, giving up only one hit and striking out one.
Hinsdale next hosts Sunapee Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball blown out by Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — The Hinsdale softball team (0-1) lost 25-1 to Mascenic Monday in New Ipswich.
“[Mascenic was] very good and we have a lot to work on,” said head coach Terry Bonnette in a text.
Next, the Pacers host Sunapee Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.
Keene High boys tennis shutout by Hanover
The Keene boys tennis team fell to Hanover, 9-0, Monday in Keene.
The teams meet again Wednesday in Hanover.
Keene High girls tennis falls to Hanover
HANOVER — The Keene High girls tennis team was shut out by Hanover, 9-0, Monday in Hanover.
Hanover cruised to the victory over the Blackbirds (0-1). They play again Wednesday in Keene at 4:30 p.m.