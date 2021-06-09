Four Franklin Pierce baseball players collect All-East Region Honors
RINDGE — Four members of the Franklin Pierce University baseball team have picked up All-East Region accolades from both the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), as announced earlier this spring. Senior catcher Dylan Jones led the way, as he was named to the All-East First Team by both organizations.
The ABCA All-Region teams were voted on by coaches from across the region, while D2CCA All-Region selections are made by the region’s athletic communication personnel.
Jones added the hardware to his previously-announced National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-East Region First Team honor. The senior backstop thus caps his career as a consensus All-East First Team selection, as he earned recognition from all three organizations which bestow All-Region awards.
Shortstop Ian Battipaglia is a consensus All-East Second Team honoree as a sophomore to wrap up his rookie season, as he added Second Team plaudits from the ABCA and D2CCA to his NCBWA selection.
Meanwhile, Franklin Pierce’s corner infielders were both honored as well. Senior first baseman Jonel Ozuna and graduate student third baseman Tyler Patane were both named to the All-East Second Team by both the ABCA and the D2CCA. Ozuna had previously been an All-East Region Honorable Mention selection by the NCBWA. Patane was previously a D2CCA All-East Second Team honoree as a junior at St. Thomas Aquinas in 2018.
Jones was previously the Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division Player of the Year and earned All-NE10 First Team plaudits this spring as well. He put together a .381/.444/.672 slash line for a 1.116 OPS over 134 at-bats (51-for-134), with a team-leading 16 doubles, one triple and seven home runs, all while catching every game for the Ravens. He scored 38 runs, drove in 37 and stole nine bases without being caught.
Battipaglia, the NE10 Northeast Division Rookie Hitter of the Year and an All-NE10 First Team selection too, missed time early in the year, but was red-hot over the final 24 games. The sophomore posted a .411/.514/.622 slash line and a 1.136 OPS over 90 at-bats (37-for-90), with five doubles and three home runs. He scored 30 runs and drove in 27.
Ozuna, who was an All-NE10 Second Team pick earlier this spring, leads the NE10 in runs batted in (55). He put together a .307/.347/.719 slash line for a 1.066 OPS over 114 at-bats (35-for-114) with 10 doubles and a team-high 11 home runs.
Patane, who was also an All-NE10 Second Team selection, scored 41 times and drove in 36 in a spring where he rang up a .402/.552/.682 slash line, good for a 1.234 OPS. He hit nine doubles and seven home runs, and drew a team-best 32 walks against just 18 strikeouts.
Boys Volleyball: Goffstown 3, Keene 0 (NHIAA quarterfinals)