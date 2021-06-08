Keene boys 4x400 sets school record at Meet of Champions
KINGSTON — The Keene boys 4x400 relay team avenged their Division I Championship loss to Winnacunnet last week with a resounding win in the final event of the Meet of Champions all class state track championships last Saturday at Sanborn HS in Kingston.
The team set a school record, finishing the race with a time of 3:25:55. The previous school record of 3:26:55 was set in 2005.
Senior Will O’Connor gave the team a slight lead as the lead runner while handing off to sophomore Erik Nolan who extended the lead with a terrific 50.9 leg.
Junior Torin Kindopp extended the lead to nearly two seconds while running an excellent 51.0 leg with senior Jonas O’Mara running an anchor leg of 50.9.
Keene, improving nearly five seconds over its DI performance.
In other events, Kindopp ran to a third place finish in the 1600 with a time of 4:19.57.
Junior Jonathan Hills ran a 9:47.87 for seventh place in the 3200.
Senior Peter Shields placed sixth in the Triple Jump with a personal best 40’05” jump.
Senior Bradley Baybutt placed ninth in the High Jump.
On the girls side, Hannah Shepard took fifth place in the 800 and Marie Proch finished ninth in the High Jump.
Perry tops Mod 100, three first-of-year winners at Monadnock
WINCHESTER, N.H. – Nutmeg State teen Jacob Perry copped the biggest prize Saturday, June 5, at Monadnock Speedway, winning the 100-lap Modified Racing Series main event while, on the same card, three other drivers earned their first victory lap of the summer.
NHSTRA Modified strongman Ben Byrne won his 40-lap feature, Justin Littlewood stormed to victory in the Late Model Sportsman and Jake Bosse, who started the season as a Young Gun, earned his career-first Pure Stock win.
Mini Stock ace Gordon Farnum soared into the points lead with his second 2021 feature win, while Street Stocker Tommy O’Sullivan and Young Gun Fast Eddie Petruskevicious also won for the second time.
Next Saturday, June 12, the NHSTRA Modifieds will run twin 35-lap Quest For The Cup events atop a full card of racing at Monadnock Speedway. For more information, please visit www.monadnockspeedway.com.
FPU claims first-ever NE-10 Conference Presidents’ Cup
MANSFIELD, Mass — For the first time in its history, the Franklin Pierce University Department of Athletics has laid claim to the Northeast-10 Conference Presidents’ Cup. The Ravens were announced as champions of the Spring 2021 edition of the competition among member institutions as part of the NE10’s end-of-year virtual awards ceremony Monday night.
Per the NE10: “The Presidents’ Cup is presented annually to signify overall athletic excellence in the NE10. After the cancellation of the fall and winter seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, the Conference followed similar protocol that it instituted for 2019-20 – honoring a seasonal champion in each completed season, which this year included spring exclusively.”
Franklin Pierce piled up 85.5 points across 10 sports to claim the trophy by 5.5 points over second-place Adelphi (80 points). Le Moyne (77.5), Southern New Hampshire (62.5) and Bentley (59) rounded out the top five.
“This award is the result of countless hours of hard work from our talented and dedicated student-athletes, coaches and support staff,” said Rachel Burleson, Director of Athletics, while accepting the accolade on behalf of the University. “For Franklin Pierce’s first-ever Presidents’ Cup to come at the end of a year which saw our teams face such unique circumstances is a testament to the high-character individuals we have who make up the Raven Nation family.”
Franklin Pierce’s spring was headlined by a regular-season title for the women’s tennis team, as well as a second straight NE10 Championship crown for the women’s golf program, which accounted for 11 and six Presidents’ Cup points, respectively. First-place points in each sport are equal to the number of NE10 institutions which sponsor said sport.
Franklin Pierce’s run to the Presidents’ Cup was also buoyed by strong finishes in baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse, which are each sports sponsored by all 14 NE10 member institutions. As such, baseball and softball collected 12 points apiece for their respective second-place finishes in the Northeast Division, while women’s lacrosse chalked up 11 points after a tied-second divisional finish. Men’s track & field added nine points with a fourth-place finish at the NE10 Championships.