Monadnock softball continues playoff roll
SWANZEY — The Monadnock high school softball team continued its playoff run with an 18-0, five-inning win over Mascoma Saturday in the semifinal of the NHIAA Division III tournament.
The win puts the Huskies in the semifinals, where they will face Hopkinton Wednesday in Hopkinton.
Grace LeClair pitched the five-inning shutout, giving up just three hits and striking out 12.
Paige Beede went 1-2 with a homerun and two RBI.
Shawn Bixby hit two doubles. Madison Swett and Nicole Braley each had a double as well.
Julia Hoden and Olivia Cormier both went 2-3 with two runs scored.
Hoden, Swett, Beede, Bixby and Braley each had a multi-RBI game.
The Huskies put up a seven-spot in the bottom of the first inning and continued putting up runs throughout the game, scoring in each of the four innings that they were up to bat.
ConVal baseball falls to John Stark
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal high school baseball team fell to John Stark, 16-6, in the NHIAA Division II quarterfinal Saturday in Peterborough.
Ollie Theriault pitched 3.1 strong innings for the Cougars, giving up six runs (four earned) on three hits and five walks.
Owen McGuire went 2-3 at the plate with a three-run homerun to tie the game in the second inning, but John Stark got the bats going to end the Cougars’ season.
Swamp Bats take down Mainers, win series
SANFORD — The Keene Swamp Bats won their second in as many nights against the Sanford Mainers Sunday, 4-3, at Goodall Park
For the second night in a row, the Mainers opened the scoring in the first. Leadoff hitter Cam Ridley reached base with a single, then stole a base and scored off a throwing error from Keene starting pitcher Cole Stallings.
It took until the third inning, but the SwampBats had an answer. Center fielder Mikey Edelman reached base on a single, then advanced to third due to an error.
Much like Saturday, both starting pitchers began to settle in. Through the fifth inning, the score remained tied at one. The fifth would be as far as Stallings would make it. However, the right-hander finished with one earned run off five hits allowed and eight strikeouts.
Sanford starting pitcher Alex McKenney ventured a little further — he made it to the sixth inning, but that’s when the SwampBats took the lead. Keene began the inning with Edelman, David Bryant, and Carlos Guzman all reaching base, and eventually scored three before the side was retired.
Lucas Rich allowed one run in the sixth inning to the Mainers, but worked his way out of a jam, and the score remained 4-2 as the game entered the seventh inning.
As the score remained 4-2 into the eighth, right-hander Erry Baldayac came out of the bullpen for Keene. He earned a six-out save and snuck his way out of a scenario in the ninth when the winning run was on first base.
The SwampBats improved to 2-1 with the win. They next face the North Adams SteepleCats on Tuesday night at 6:30 at Alumni Field.
NHIAA DIII quarterfinals:
Boys Lacrosse: Lebanon 12, Monadnock 6
Baseball: Hopkinton 7, Conant 6
NHIAA DII quarterfinals:
Girls Lacrosse: Pembroke 10, ConVal 9
NHIAA DIV quarterfinals:
Softball: Sunapee 9, Hinsdale 5