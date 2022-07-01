Rough start dooms SwampBats against Upper Valley in 12-3 loss
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — The SwampBats dropped their battle to the Upper Valley Nighthawks, 12-3, Thursday in White River Junction, Vt.
The Nighthawks jumped out for seven runs in the second inning. All seven were unearned.
By the third inning, the SwampBats were down 10-0.
Garrett Rice saw some action on the mound again, throwing three innings on Thursday. The ordinary position player has now put in 9.2 innings of work this summer on the mound and has a 2.79 ERA.
He also hit a two-run home run to get the ’Bats on the board.
Matt Almonte was 3-for-4 at the dish.
The SwampBats fall to 8-12 on the season, while the Nighthawks improve to 11-8.
Keene is back at Alumni Field tonight against the Danbury Westerners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Keene Post 4 falls to Weare Post 65
MANCHESTER — Keene’s Post 4 American Legion baseball team fell to Weare Post 65, 10-3, Thursday at St. Anselm College in Manchester.
Weare pulled ahead 6-0 after the first two innings and held a comfortable lead from there.
Kevin Putnam (1-for-4, RBI), Cam Olivo (1-for-3), Jack Reindeau (1-for-2, RBI), Cal Tiani (1-for-2) and Gage McGuirk (1-for-3) all had hits for Post 4.
McGuirk also pitched 4.1 innings in relief, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts.
Post 4 (7-4) next visits Merrimack Post 98 for a Saturday doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. at Merrimack High School.
