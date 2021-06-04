Monadnock baseball dominates Newport
NEWPORT — The Monadnock baseball team beat Newport, 12-1, in a mercy rule win Thursday in Newport.
Trevor Heise went 3-3 with four RBI. Victor Lotito cracked a triple and added a 2-2 day with four runs scored.
Kevin Putnam got the start for the Huskies and cruised through two innings before Colin Donelly took over and finished the game.
Monadnock travels to Fall Mountain for a quarterfinal matchup Saturday.
ConVal baseball walks it off against Lebanon
PETERBOROUGH — Eric Stapelfeld hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the ConVal baseball team over Lebanon, 6-4, in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division II tournament Thursday in Peterborough.
Stapelfeld also pitched all seven innings, striking out nine and giving up one earned run.
Elias Niemela went 3-3 at the plate with a home run and two runs scored.
ConVal next plays the winner of Hanover and John Stark, who's game was moved to Friday, on Saturday.
Conant baseball upsets Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — The Conant baseball team continued its playoff run with another upset, a 3-0 win over rival Mascenic Thursday in New Ipswich in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division III tournament.
Conant got on the board early when Hayden Ketola scored after reaching on a walk. Colson Seppala scored in the fourth and Chris Bergeron came across in the sixth inning.
Seppala recorded the Orioles' only hit, but Conant drew three walks to get baserunners.
Jordan Ketola pitched all seven innings giving up just three hits while striking out seven and issuing four walks.
Conant next plays Hopkinton in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Fall Mountain baseball takes down Kearsarge
SUTTON — The Fall Mountain baseball team beat Kearsarge, 6-0, in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division III tournament Thursday in Sutton.
Mitch Cormier pitched the complete game, giving up just three hits with 10 strikeouts.
Hayden Chandler and Lucas Gay each had three hits. Chandler had two RBI and Gay had one.
Cormier, Lucas Roy and Noah Blake each also had hits for the Wildcats.
Fall Mountain hosts Monadnock for a quarterfinal matchup Saturday.
Monadnock boys lacrosse hits late goal for the win
SUTTON — Aidan Hart hit the game-winner with 56 seconds on the clock to put the Monadnock boys lacrosse team over Kearsarge, 11-10, Thursday in Sutton in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division III tournament.
Hart finished with three goals.
Justin Joslyn led the team with six goals of his own, while Nolan Fletcher and Crawford Tucker each had a goal as well.
The Huskies played a strong game defensively as well, said head coach Rob Hart.
Monadnock advances to the quarterfinal round, where they visit Lebanon Saturday at 5 p.m.
Other Scores:
Baseball: Sunapee 13, Hinsdale 3 (NHIAA Division IV preliminary)