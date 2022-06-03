Conant baseball advances in D-III tournament with upset over Belmont
BELMONT — The Conant baseball team upset Belmont, 4-2, in the first round of the Division III tournament Thursday in Belmont.
The No.13-seeded Orioles pulled ahead, 4-0, after the first inning over No. 4 Belmont, and held the lead the rest of the way.
Conant used five singles in the top of the first inning to score the four runs. Jordan Ketola, Corey Collins and Dylan Adams all had RBIs in the inning.
Lane LeClair went 1-for-4 with a run scored. He singled in the first inning. Malique Motuzas was also 1-for-4 with a run scored.
Adams was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. He had a two-run single in the first inning, then doubled in the fourth inning.
LeClair pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts.
Conant travels to No. 5 Berlin Saturday at 4 p.m. for the D-III quarterfinals.
Fall Mountain baseball downed by Mascenic in D-III first round
NEW IPSWICH — The Fall Mountain baseball team fell behind early against Mascenic and lost, 5-0, in the first round of the Division III tournament Thursday in New Ipswich.
No. 7 Mascenic jumped on No. 10 Fall Mountain early, scoring three runs in the first inning.
The Wildcats only mustered up three hits. Senior Dominic Van Laere-Nutting was 1-for-3. Foster Willett went 1-for-3 and Jager Klema was 1-for-2.
Mitch Cormier pitched the first three innings and took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits with three strikeouts. Van Laere-Nutting pitched the final three innings, giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out five.
Three Wildcat errors led to two unearned runs.
Fall Mountain's season ends at 9-8, while Mascenic moves on to visit No. 2 White Mountains Saturday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale baseball eliminated by Newmarket in D-IV first round
NEWMARKET — The No. 13-seeded Hinsdale baseball team lost to No.4 Newmarket, 1-0, in the first round of the Division IV tournament Thursday in Newmarket.
Aidan Davis pitched the complete game, allowing the one run on six hits with four strikeouts. Dan Tetreault was 2-for-3 at the plate, but the Pacers couldn't get any runs across.
Hinsdale finishes the year at 7-14.
Other Scores
Softball: No. 11 Berlin 7, No. 6 Conant 2 (D-III first round)