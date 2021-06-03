Keene softball team shut out by Concord
CONCORD — The Keene High softball team ended its season with a 12-0, five-inning loss to Concord Wednesday in Concord in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division I tournament.
After going scoreless in the first inning, Concord put heavy pressure on the Keene defense. The Crimson Tide turned 12 hits, two walks, one hit batsman and five Keene errors into 12 runs. They scored four in the second, six in the third, one in the fourth, and one in the fifth, ending the game.
The lone bright spot for Keene offensively was Maya Carey who singled sharply in the first and tripled to deep left in the third.
Emma Bartlett took the loss, striking out five and giving up six earned runs.
Keene finishes the season with a record of 13-7.
Grace LeClair throws a no-hitter for MRHS
NEWPORT — Junior Grace LeClair threw a no-hitter for the Monadnock high school softball team in its 17-0 win over Newport Wednesday in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division III playoffs.
LeClair walked just three batters and struck out 14.
Offensively, the Huskies hit early and often, scoring five runs in the first inning to set the tone, adding on three more in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and six in the sixth.
Emma Loudermilk, Paige Beede, Madison Swett and Shawn Bixby each had a home run in the rout.
Julia Hoden and Olivia Cormier both lined doubles.
Hoden led the way with four hits. Loudermilk and Swett each had three and Beede, Cormier and Jaden Hatt each had two hits.
The Huskies next face the winner of the Fall Mountain and Mascoma matchup Saturday at 4 p.m.
ConVal softball falls to Bow
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal high school softball team fell to Bow, 10-0, in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division II tournament Wednesday in Peterborough.
Sophomore Lily Mandel got the start for the Cougars and pitched the complete game, giving up the 10 runs on 14 hits while walking two and striking out six.
Bow took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. ConVal had opportunities to score throughout the next few innings, but couldn’t convert and the Falcon offense took over from there.
Hinsdale softball routs Franklin
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale softball team beat Franklin, 29-0, in five innings in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division IV tournament Wednesday in Hinsdale.
Angelina Nardolillo pitched the complete game, giving up just one hit while striking out 10.
Delaney Wilcox had three hits and Nardolillo, Olivia Pangelinan, Megan Roberts, Shiane Davis and Lily Briggs each had two hits.
The Pacers next face the winner of the Wilton and Sunapee matchup Saturday at 4 p.m.