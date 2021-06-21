Keene SwampBats make it four in a row
SANFORD — Noah Martinez highlighted the offense with a grand slam in the Keene SwampBats’ 11-8 win over the Sanford Mainers Saturday in Sanford.
Zach Bushling and David Bryant both homered as well in the team’s fourth consecutive victory.
Keene started right away, getting one run in the top of the first inning when Bryant came in to score off a double from Danny DiGeorgio.
Sanford responded with two runs in the bottom of the first off Keene starting pitcher Taylor Lepard. The SwampBats got one back in the top of the second when Bushling walked then scored off a single from Bryant.
Martinez came to the plate in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and hit a grand slam to right field to put the SwampBats ahead 6-2. Sanford got two runs back in the bottom of the inning, but Keene’s offense was nowhere near finished.
Bushling scored for the second time of the day after earning a leadoff walk in the 5th. Lead-off hitter Mike Nyisztor did the same, and the lead was back to four.
In the top of the ninth, the offensive fireworks continued. Bushling hit a solo home run to begin the inning. The next batter, Nyisztor, was hit by a pitch. Then, Bryant hit a 370-foot home run to right to make it an 11-5 lead.
Sanford scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but that was all the offense it could muster.
The SwampBats (6-5) next visit the Vermont Mountaineers Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Keene Post 4 wins Gubby Tournament
Keene’s Gordon-Bissell American Legion Post 4 team won three of four games en route to a “Gubby” Tournament championship over the weekend at Alumni Field.
Keene’s only loss was against Brattleboro — a 3-1 loss Saturday night — which the team avenged Sunday — an 11-4 win in the championship game.
Wyatt Carey threw all seven innings in Sunday’s championship game, surrendering four runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Carey improves to 2-0 on the season.
The offense was productive again — as it had been the entire tournament — pounding out 12 more hits. Casey Jordan was 2-for-5, Jaden Phillips went 3-for-4 and Jared Schmitt finished 2-for-4.
Jordan also went 3-for-4 with two homeruns (including a grand slam) in Sunday morning’s 14-0 win over Danielson.
After the weekend, Post 4 improves to 4-2 overall (1-1 District A) and resumes league schedule on Tuesday against Sweeney Post 2 of Manchester. That game is at 6:30 p.m. at Gill Stadium.
Tim Wenzel tops Teddy Bear Pools 50
WINCHESTER — Tim Wenzel won the 50-lap Teddy Bear Pools and Spas Street Stock main event Saturday at Monadnock Speedway. It was the Holyoke, Mass. speedster’s second win in a row.
With the first 76 laps of feature racing flying by caution-free, the fast-paced event produced four first-of-the-season feature winners Saturday on the high banks.
Tyler Leary got the job done in the NHSTRA Modifieds, Nick Houle rocketed to the Pure Stock checkers, former track champ Louie Maher rocked the Minis and John Thibodeau scored a thriller in the Six Shooters.
With early Street Stock leader Rupert Thompson shuffled back along the high groove on lap 12, multi-race winner Chris Buffone took over, but the real race had just begun.
Tim Wenzel inched into the lead as lap 20 went into the books and his brother Nate Wenzel was soon at his back bumper. The younger Wenzel and Buffone raced the rest of the way under a blanket, with the sibling pair taking the checkers a single length apart. Buffone was third, with Tommy O’Sullivan using a late-race pass for fourth.
Trevor Bleau took command on lap four of Saturday night’s 40-lapper, holding the point until Todd Patnode’s lap-30 bump-and-run moved him to the front. The next time around, though, the Swanzey strongman was booted out of the lead, handing the top spot to Tyler Leary.
Leary, once in front, never looked back. The Hatfield, Mass., pilot blasted off to score his first-ever open-wheel victory on the high banks.
Many of the Mini Stock rides look just plain fast and former champ Louie Maher rocketing to his first win of the summer.
Nick Houle had his share of problems in the early season. Not so anymore.
Houle took charge on lap four of Saturday’s Pure Stock main and then checked out on the rest of the 15-car field to score his first win of the season.
Monadnock Speedway returns to action next Saturday, June 26, when the ground-pounding ISMA Super Modified will battle for 75 laps, atop a full card of NASCAR Advance Auto Parks Weekly Racing Series events. The special starting time for this event is 5 p.m.