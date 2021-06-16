Swamp Bats can’t hold to on an early lead
NORTH ADAMS, MA. — The Keene Swamp Bats fell to the North Adams SteepleCats, 7-3, Tuesday at Joe Wolfe Field.
Keene got started on the right foot in the top of the first inning when Troy Schreffler and David Bryant both singled. Two batters later, left fielder Tommy Joseph hit a two-RBI single, driving in both Schreffler and Bryant.
Adam Grintz got the start for the Swamp Bats. The right-hander retired the first three batters he faced in order, and the Swamp Bats had a 2-0 lead at the end of one inning.
However, in the second inning, North Adams first baseman Brandon Hylton hit a 404-foot three-run blast over the right field wall to give the SteepleCats a 3-2 lead.
Keene responded back in the top of the third, when Joseph scored Bryant with an RBI groundout.
North Adams tacked on another in the bottom of the third when left fielder Matt Shilling came around to score off a wild pitch to make the score 4-3 in favor of the SteepleCats.
The Swamp Bats got baserunners each of the next three innings after singles from Drake Westcott and Schreffler, along with Jared Payne reaching on an error. However, none of them came around to score.
In the sixth inning, North Adams added three more runs to take a commanding 7-3 lead. That lead would hold after a bases-loaded opportunity in the top of the eighth proved fruitless again.
In the top of the ninth, the Swamp Bats started with a single from Zach Bushling and a walk from Michael Nyisztor. However, once again the SwampBats couldn’t bring the baserunners around to score.
The Swamp Bats (2-5) host the Winnipesaukee Muskrats (5-3) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Alumni Field.
Keene Post 4 falls late to Sweeney Post 2
WALPOLE — Tuesday’s game against Sweeney Post 2 was a heartbreaker for Keene Post 4 Senior, as they lost the lead late in a 4-2 defeat at Hubbard Park in Walpole.
The game, like Monday’s, was tied entering the seventh inning. Sweeney pushed across the go ahead run on a two-run, two-out double.
In the bottom of the third inning, Keene tied things up at two. Kevin Putnam singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Casey Jordan was on the pitcher’s mound for Keene. He went three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six. Aaron Kent threw four strong innings in relief.
Putnam led Keene Post 4 with two hits in three at bats.
Keene (1-1) will open up play in the 45th Annual Karl “Gubby” Underwood legion tournament Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. against Weare at Keene High’s Alumni Field.
The nightcap, scheduled for 7 p.m., will feature Brattleboro Post 5 playing the hosts from Post 4.
Keene will then play Danielson, Conn., Sunday morning at 10 a.m. followed by playoffs in the afternoon.