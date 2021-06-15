Keene Post 4 Senior clinches lead in 7th inning to defeat Sweeney Post 2
Keene Post 4 (1-0) snagged a late lead and defeated Sweeney Post 2 of Manchester, 3-1 Monday.
The game was tied at one in the top of the seventh when Logan Thatcher’s sac fly scored Carl Hoden with the go-ahead run.
Wyatt Carey started on the mound for Keene and allowed four hits and one run over 4.2 innings, striking out five. Jared Schmitt picked up the victory throwing 1.2 innings of relief. Casey Jordan slammed the door in the seventh, striking out the side.
Jordan started the scoring for Keene in the sixth with a sac fly to center allowing Hunter Paquette to score the tying run and setting the stage for the seventh inning rally.
Schmitt, Thatcher, Paquette, Ethan Frazier and Eric Norman each collected hits to lead Keene Post 4.
Keene improves to 1-0 in District A. Next game is Tuesday against the same Sweeney team. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Hubbard Park in Walpole.
Cheshire Jayhawks eighth grade team wins national Zero Gravity Tournament
The eighth grade Cheshire Jayhawks basketball team took home the championship trophy over the weekend after cruising through the Zero Gravity National Finals.
The Jayhawks claimed the title Sunday in Boston with a 92-74 win over the Avon Aviators, from Connecticut.
The Jayhawks went 6-0 in the tournament en route to the championship.
The Zero Gravity Tournament — which saw over 700 teams compete in their respective divisions — included teams from all over the country, and the Jayhawks’ bracket brought together teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and New York.