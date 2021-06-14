Swamp Bats lose two over the weekend
The Keene Swamp Bats lost two games over the weekend, an 11-8 heartbreaker to the Vermont Mountaineers Saturday, and then an 8-4 loss to the Upper Valley NightHawks Sunday.
On Saturday, Keene starter Michael Bacica from the University of Maine was on the money in the early innings. He retired the side in order in the first inning, then replicated that effort in the second.
In the bottom of the second, Keene got began to get some traffic on the base paths when. Jared Payne singled with one out. The next batter, Ethan Groff hit an infield single. That brought second baseman Brandon Taylor of Bryant University to the plate. Taylor sent a ball over the left field fence for the SwampBats’ first home run of the season, and gave Keene a 3-0 lead.
The lead eventually extended to 5-1, and it stayed that way until the seventh inning.
The teams traded a few runs, but in the top of the eighth, Vermont shortstop Keagan Calero connected on a game-tying grand slam to left-center.
Keene went down 1-2-3 in the bottom the 8th, so the score remained tied going into the ninth.
Yet again, Vermont’s bats made some noise. The Mountaineers pushed across three runs in the ninth to take an 11-8 lead, which stuck.
On Sunday, the Upper Valley NightHawks wasted no time getting on the board, scoring in the top of the first, but Keene starter Cole Stallings settled in and kept the NightHawks scoreless over the next two innings.
However, Upper Valley starting pitcher Jordy Allard kept the Swamp Bats’ lineup even quieter. Through four innings, Keene only had one hit.
Upper Valley made it a 4-0 game in the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Keene got its first runs of the ballgame after a triple from Mike Nyisztor and a home run by shortstop Danny DiGeorgio, both of Rutgers University, to cut the lead to 4-2.
Upper Valley did not relent offensively, though. The Nighthawks pushed across another run in the sixth, and two more in the seventh.
The Swamp Bats move to 2-4 on the season and are back in action at Alumni Field Monday at 6:30 pm.
Kimball, Robie split Modified twinbill
WINCHESTER — Matt Kimball and Brian Robie split a pair of NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup 35-lappers Saturday, June 12, at Monadnock Speedway, but it was the massive round-one wreck that fans will remember.
The Mod Squad took the green 25-cars strong. Kimball led early, with defending Series champ Robie then taking charge before pitting out of the lead on lap ten.
With Kimball, Todd Patnode, and Trevor Bleau racing under a blanket on lap 25, Patnode, with a nudge, broke loose out of turn two and shot across the track, triggering a 12-car pile-up. When the dust had settled eight cars were done for the night.
Kimball held strong the rest of the way, sailing under the checkers to win round one. Patnode, able to pit for repairs, rocketed back to fourth, while Robie was dead last in 25th. But he wasn’t throwing in the towel.
Scott MacMichael set a fast pace for the first 11 laps of the nightcap, with Kimball — gunning for a twinbill sweep — then taking charge. Robie, though, was on a mission to salvage his night.
Strong-arming his way to the front — he’d lost his power steering on lap 15 — the Sunapee star blasted to the round-two victory. Geoff Rollins and Patnode — both victims of the first-35 big one — completed the top three. Cameron Sontag, quietly staying out of trouble all night, put together two top-fives.
Chase Curtis scored his first Late Model Sportsman feature win Saturday, coming from row four to take the lead on lap 19 and then hold off his dad, Chris Curtis, to top the night’s 25-lapper.
Rupert Thompson led the first 17 circuits, with Tim Wenzel then taking over and bringing brother Nate Wenzel with him. Holding the point the last eight laps, Tim Wenzel was strong in scoring his first win of the season.
Fitzwilliam Flyer Gordon Farnum stormed to victory in the Mini Stock 25-lapper.
Fast Eddie Petruskevicious made easy work of winning the Young Guns feature for the second week in a row. Heat race winner Teagan Edson was the runner-up again, with Eddie Gomarlo strong in third.
Connor Souza appeared to have won the Exit One Realty Pro Truck Series 55-lapper, but series officials ruled that he’d jumped a late-race restart, awarding Saturday’s victory to Lucas Leone.
Monadnock Speedway returns to action next Saturday, June 19, with the Teddy Bear Pools Street Stock 50-lapper lost to rain a few weeks back leading a full card of NHSTRA racing.
Bob Lefebvre hits hole in one
Bob Lefebvre got his first career hole in one Saturday on hole 3 at Keene Country Club.
He hit a 9 iron from 134 yards while playing with Brian Kruse, Greg McConahey and Frank Lucius.