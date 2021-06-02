Monadnock pounds Mascoma in NHIAA first round
CANAAN — The Monadnock baseball team racked up 10 hits on its way to a 13-2 mercy rule win over Mascoma in the first round of the NHIAA Division III tournament Tuesday in Mascoma.
Kevin Putnam went 3-3 while Carson Shanks went 2-3.
Ben Dean launched his first career home run in the fifth inning to seal away the game.
Cam Olivo got the start for the Huskies and split the pitching duties with Putnam and Dean.
Monadnock next travels to Newport Thursday for the preliminary round matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Keene softball dominates Memorial in NHIAA first round
MANCHESTER — The Keene softball team cruised past Manchester Memorial in the first round of the NHIAA Division I tournament with a 10-0 win Tuesday.
Emma Bartlett pitched for the Blackbirds, giving up just one hit and walked three while striking out 10 to earn the win.
The defense played error-free softball behind her in the shutout.
Offensively, Keene recorded 10 hits and five walks. The Blackbirds were up 2-0 after the third inning, then broke it open with four runs in the fifth and tacked on four more in the sixth.
Maya Carey hit two doubles with two RBI and three runs scored. Laurel Clace doubled, tripled and had three RBI while scoring three times herself.
Mackenzie Neese went 4-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.
The Blackbirds next travel to Concord Wednesday for their preliminary round matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
ConVal tennis falls to Souhegan in quarterfinals
PETERBOROUGH — The Souhegan tennis team avenged it's regular season losses to ConVal with a 7-2 win in the quarterfinals of the NHIAA Division II boys tennis tournament Tuesday in Peterborough.
Eva Calcutt and Fletcher Maggs won their singles matches to finish with undefeated singles season. Calcutt was down 5-2 before storming back for the 8-5 victory in fourth singles.
The two singles wins gave ConVal a chance heading into doubles, but Souhegan swept the doubles matches to clinch the victory. Brady Proctor and Ben Kriebel went to a tiebreak at first doubles, but ultimately fell just short.
ConVal finishes the season 6-1.
Other Scores:
Softball: Monadnock 22, Kearsarge 1 (NHIAA first round)