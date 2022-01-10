Keene boys hockey falls to Concord
CONCORD — The Keene boys hockey team lost to the Division I reigning champions, Concord, 6-1, on Saturday in Concord. Concord scored four goals on their first five shots to pull ahead early.
“It’s tough to mentally come back from that,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “Concord is a good team, well-coached. They’re [undefeated] for a reason.”
Liam Jarvis came in as netminder in the first period and finished the day with 32 saves.
“Liam played amazing,” McIntosh said.
Noah Parelli scored Keene’s goal off a feed from Joel Beard in the second period.
Keene (1-3) travels to Windham (4-1) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
MRHS-Fall Mtn. hockey loses to HB
NASHUA — The Monadnock-Fall Mountain hockey team lost to Hollis-Brookline, 10-1, Saturday at Conway Arena in Nashua. Fall Mountain senior Brayden Ring scored the Huskies’ lone goal.
The Huskies (0-3) next play Thursday at Keene ICE against ConVal-Conant at 4:30 p.m.
Eleven Keene wrestlers place at Winnisquam
TILTON — Eleven Keene wrestlers placed at the Winnisquam Winter Classic Saturday at Winnisquam High School in Tilton, including seven who reached the finals.
Sophomore Carter Spencer (120 pounds), junior Jack Hebert (152), senior Austin Morris (170) and senior Jason Foster (182) all earned first place at their respective weight classes.
Sophomore Silas Runez (138), senior Gavin Gruber (160) and junior Jason Canavan (285) placed second.
Freshman Peyton Gowell (113) and senior Jacob Hutchins (182) finished third. Senior Josh Sleeper-Seeder (126) and sophomore Carter Spencer (132) finished fourth.
Keene wrestling will be hosting an Alumni Night on Wednesday for their dual meet against Manchester Memorial at 6 p.m. Any former coaches and wrestlers are welcome to attend.
Keene bowling falls in final of four-team match
The Keene High bowling team narrowly lost to Raymond, 201-197, in the final of a four-team match at Yankee Lanes on Saturday.
Through five rounds, Keene’s total continued to grow from the 170s topping out at 197 to cede the final to Raymond who turned in an impressive 201.
“The varsity squad fought hard and was very consistent,” said Keene coach Aaron Moody. “The crowd was very supportive and it was great to bowl against three other teams again. Many thanks to Keith and Taylor and the entire staff at Yankee Lanes.”
The Blackbirds (2-2) will bowl against Goffstown and Hillsboro next Saturday for their final Keene appearance this season.
Keene gymnastics finishes third
AMHERST — The Keene gymnastics team placed third at a five-team meet at Gymnastics Village in Amherst on Sunday.
The Blackbirds finished with 102.6 points, behind Plymouth (116.7) and Dover (108.85). Nashua North (91.55) and South (77.1) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Keene’s Ava Pelkey (28.75 points) and Addison Avery (27.55) finished sixth and seventh, respectively in the all around competition.
Conant’s Heather Goyea, competing independently, finished second in the beam (8.3), third in the vault (8.1), third in the floor (8.35) and third in the all around (30.8).
The Blackbirds will be competing at home for the next two meets on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Keene Family YMCA.
Other Scores
Girls hockey: Pinkerton 8, Keene 0